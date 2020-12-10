Breaking News
CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BLGI, Inc. (OTC: BLGI) (“BLGI” or the “Company”) announced today the introduction of its asset management trading platform that will be white labelled to third party clients.

BLGI Inc. launches “BLGI Markets” platform variant for clients including banks and asset management companies. The “white label” platform offering delivers market data, trading, and asset management technology with BLGI’s unique De-centralized Network Architecture in the clients desired configuration and design.

BLGI Markets (the “Platform/s”) has been designed and built by BLGI’s CEO Lawrence P. Cummins utilizing proprietary De-centralized Cloud Architecture entitled “ DCA”. “With significantly lower costs of implementation and hosted in the cloud, DCA offers unparalleled reliability with no service outages. We look forward to announcing further white labelled variants of BLGI Markets for our clients as well as deploying DCA into other market sectors”said Lawrence P. Cummins.

BLGI Markets provides real-time market data on company stocks, Forex, Futures, CFD’s EFT’s, Indices, Bitcoin, and Cryptocurrency Markets. 

De-centralized Cloud Architecture – DCA TM – enables all of BLGI’s proprietary platforms including it BLGI Markets Platform to operate without all information passing through a single point.  This key development from BLGI means that no one party is required to be responsible for all the data and information: All BLGI platforms operate on a peer-to-peer basis with security utilizing 256-bit encryption. 256-bit key to encrypt and decrypt data or files. It is one of the most secure encryption methods after 128- and 192-bit encryption and is used in most modern encryption algorithms protocols. 

BLGI’s Platforms offer unique security, privacy and control over the assets. The Platforms also operate with the utilization of a smart contract. When a transaction initiates on a Platform, a DEX (decentralized exchange), the transaction data is processed on different hard drives and verified to achieve a secure result.

The Company is currently in-build with several asset management clients for white-labelled versions Platforms. BLGI is a leading Data Science innovator building technology for the Internet of Economies and provides Machine Learning and blockchain solutions for Fin-tech, Media, and other market sectors.

About BLGI Inc.
At the core of any data science company is the need to optimize a client’s assets, whether the asset is financial trading data or sensitive health care information. As technology across all asset-driven industries moves toward blockchain and AI infrastructures, many organizations are rushing to adapt to these new technologies. At BLGI, we remove the guesswork from data-driven asset optimization. We deliver high-impact strategies that extend our clients assets’ lives, reduce life-cycle costs, and ensure asset availability. Doing so aids our clients embrace these new emerging technologies and empower them to compete in an ever-changing digital landscape. For additional news and information, please visit BLGI’s website at www.blgi.net or by contacting BLGI as follows:

Contact Information
Lawrence P. Cummins
Tel: +44 (0) 777 037 0114
[email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, many of which are beyond management control. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission to the adequacy of BLGI’s disclosures. BLGI cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. BLGI does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect BLGI and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

