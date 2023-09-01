Global Blinds & Shades Market is estimated at a market size of US$ 5.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 10.9 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

The need for interior design components like blinds and shades has increased as home improvement and restoration initiatives have gained more attention. Customers want window coverings that will not only give them privacy but also make their rooms look more appealing. A larger market for blinds and shades is created by urbanization and the growth of real estate projects, including residences, workplaces, and retail spaces.

By limiting sunlight, lowering heat absorption, and insulating, blinds and shades can help with energy efficiency. As individuals look for more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient solutions for their homes and workplaces, this component has become more crucial.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Global Blinds & Shades Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

, the has been analyzed . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global blinds & shades market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global blinds & shades market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Blinds & Shades Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, roller shades segment generated the highest revenue in 2021, owing to rise in awareness towards the protection of UV rays is expected to boost the demand.

On the basis of application, in 2021, the residential segment generated the most revenue in the global blinds and shades market. Because of the characteristics of blinds and shades such as extended durability, design flexibility, and ease of installation.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 5.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 10.2 billion Growth Rate 8.2% Key Market Drivers Increasing Preference for Fireproof Window Treatments

Rising Adoption of Green/Environment-friendly Window Treatments Companies Profiled Select Blinds Canada

Vertilux Corporation

Hunter Douglas N.V

com

Royal Blinds LLC.

Legrand Group

Springs Window Fashions, LLC

Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc.

Draper Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global blinds & shades market include,

In January 2023, Hunter Douglas, a custom window coverings manufacturer based in the Netherlands, said that customers may save up to US$ 1,200 on Hunter Douglas Duette Honeycomb Shades.

In October 2022, “6 Months Same as Cash” is a new offer from Stoneside Blinds & Shades, a window treatment company with US headquarters. Customers can get brand-new, expertly installed window coverings with this promotion.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global blinds & shades market growth include Select Blinds Canada, Vertilux Corporation, Hunter Douglas N.V, Royal Blinds LLC., Legrand Group, Springs Window Fashions, LLC, Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc., Draper Inc., and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global blinds & shades market based on type, application and region

Global Blinds & Shades Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Vertical Shades and Blinds Roller Shades Roman Shades and Blinds Pleated Shades Venetian Blinds Others

Global Blinds & Shades Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Residential Non-residential

Global Blinds & Shades Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Blinds & Shades Market US Canada Latin America Blinds & Shades Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Blinds & Shades Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Blinds & Shades Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Blinds & Shades Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Blinds & Shades Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Blinds & Shades Report:

What will be the market value of the global blinds & shades market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global blinds & shades market?

What are the market drivers of the global blinds & shades market?

What are the key trends in the global blinds & shades market?

Which is the leading region in the global blinds & shades market?

What are the major companies operating in the global blinds & shades market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global blinds & shades market?

