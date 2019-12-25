Blindspot to backlash: India’s Modi and party misread the mood

Huge protests in India against a citizenship law seen by many as anti-Muslim have wrong-footed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sent his Hindu nationalist party scrambling to douse the anger.
