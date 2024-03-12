Lamor Whitehead, a Brooklyn preacher nicknamed the “Bling Bishop” for his ostentatious clothes and flashy cars, claimed Tuesday that his conviction for defrauding an elderly parishioner and trying to extort a business owner was part of a larger scheme by the FBI of trying to make him become an informant against New York City Mayor Adams.
Whitehead, 45, posted a video message to his 1.3 million followers on Tuesday from inside his Rolls-Royce, saying he refused to dish on Ad
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Texas House Republican introduces bill to prevent noncitizens from serving as election administrators - March 12, 2024
- Schiff spars with Hur in heated exchange over report that ‘disparaged’ Biden: ‘That did not happen’ - March 12, 2024
- Ron DeSantis says he stepped in to ensure illegal immigrant, accused rapist is back in ICE custody - March 12, 2024