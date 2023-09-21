Miami Beach, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced an agreement with Moberly Motors, a leading auto dealership, and Electric Era , a designer and developer of AI-driven and storage backed EV fast charging stations. The agreement is for the deployment and installation of a PowerNode charging station with three 240kW chargers at Moberly Motor’s dealership location in Moberly, Mo.

Founded by former SpaceX engineers, Electric Era’s PowerNode is a turnkey battery-backed EV fast charging station designed for the rapidly growing EV market. Powered by their real-time and AI-driven PowerNode -OS software, it predicts load, monitors utility bills, and manages power to create the highest performance and most economical charging station experience. PowerNode’s battery quickly discharges to support increased charging demand to lower the power consumption from the grid. This results in a higher level of charging sessions per day at a lower cost.

“Grid challenges and reliability are the dominant forces that prevent premium EV fast charging on every street corner in America. By selecting the PowerNode charging station, Moberly solved these challenges at its brand-new state-of-the-art facility in the heartland of America,” said Quincy Lee, CEO and Founder of Electric Era.

Moberly plans to install three Blink 240kW DCFC chargers and six 50–100amp Blink Level 2 (L2) chargers on site, utilizing both AC and DC power that work within Electric Era’s PowerNode charging station. The new station is expected to be available to the public in November.

“As the EV market expands and the demand for charging grows, it is important that the industry continues to innovate and build reliable and efficient means of energy to keep EVs charged and on the road,” said Jim Nemec, Chief Revenue Officer at Blink Charging. “We look forward to more collaborative efforts to deploy EV fast charging at car dealerships around the country that suffer from grid challenges and high electricity costs.”

The agreement makes Moberly Motors the first dealership to deploy PowerNode’s charging station using only 150kW of grid power and onsite energy storage to prevent grid upgrades, saving time and lowering electricity costs. Moberly Motors has also added fast charging to support its EV operations and to provide EV drivers in their community with a reliable source of EV fast charging.

As a leading auto dealership, Moberly Motors understands the impact EVs are making in the market and plans to continue to provide EV charging solutions to meet driver needs, taking part in this growing segment of automotive sales. Located in North Central Missouri at the Hwy Intersections of 24 & 63, Moberly Motors will be installing some of the fastest chargers in the area. The dealership is one of the few out-of-state Ford and Chrysler Dealerships that will be able to sell, service, and charge EVs.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 78,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Moberly Motors Company

Moberly Motors Company was established in 1943 by Russell T. Miller. Thomas D. Miller, Sr. operated the business until his death in 1989. Dean Miller joined the business in 1974 and is the current President of the company. Nick Miller joined the dealership, as the fourth generation, in 2007 and is currently serving as General Manager. Moberly Motors moved from its origins in downtown Moberly to its current location in 1965. In November of 2017, MMC opened its doors to a brand new, state of the art facility. Moberly Motors is a franchised dealership consisting of the Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM franchises, along with the Moberly Motors Collision Center. In 2022, Moberly Motors committed to becoming part of the Ford Model e Certified Elite EV program along with the Stellantis LEV Readiness Program. This will allow MMC to become one of the leading EV Ford and Chrysler dealerships in the Midwest.

About Electric Era

Launched by former SpaceX engineers in 2019, Electric Era Technologies’ mission is to enable the electrification and decarbonization of the transportation industry by making EV fast charging ubiquitous, reliable and affordable. Its proprietary PowerNode EV charging stations and AI-driven software platform deliver convenient, high-speed, electrical grid-friendly charging at gas stations, convenience stores and quick service retailers across the United States. Electric Era has raised $19M of venture capital. Follow Electric Era Technologies on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) for the latest news and updates.

