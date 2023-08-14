As demands surge, more chargers are installed to meet drivers needs at states tallest building.

Miami Beach, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced the installation of eight new EV charging stations at the Columbia Center Tower in Seattle, Washington, the tallest office tower in the state, to bring additional convenient and reliable EV charging to tenants and visitors.

Initially, in 2015, the mixed-use commercial property installed four Blink IQ 200 chargers for tenant use. However, due to the increasing popularity of EVs, Columbia Center Tower recognized the demands of their tenants by adding four more chargers while replacing the existing models with updated technology. All eight Level 2 chargers are now Blink-owned and operating under a hybrid business model between the two parties.

“Blink is proud to continue and expand our service to Columbia Center Tower. We commend their forward-thinking approach to enhance EV charging accessibility at this incredible property,” said Mike Battaglia, Chief Revenue Officer for Blink Charging. “Providing EV charging stations in the workplace is crucial for advancing and adopting EVs everywhere and we hope other property owners and managers will view them as positive example.”

A study conducted by PWC indicates that the “at-work” segment is projected to be the fastest-growing charging segment, accounting for about 17% of the entire market (or about 6 million charge ports) by 2030i. The growing demand from employees suggests that EV chargers will become increasingly common in offices nationwide. Blink recognizes the significance of workplace EV infrastructure in promoting overall EV adoption, particularly for the estimated 30% of EV drivers who lack access to home charging. By installing EV chargers, like the Blink IQ 200, on-site at office buildings, companies contribute tothe growth of EV infrastructure, enabling individuals and families to drive EVs regardless of their residential charging accessibility. Research conducted by US Department of Energy (DOE) indicates that employees are six times more likely to purchase an EV when workplace charging resources are provided.

