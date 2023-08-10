Appointment Bolsters Blink Charging’s Market Leadership and Innovation

Miami Beach, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the appointment of Jenifer Yokley as Sr. Vice President of Global Marketing. With over two decades of experience in leading top performing teams and driving demand through innovative marketing strategies, Yokley is poised to play a crucial role in guiding Blink’s marketing efforts during his period of tremendous growth and opportunity within the EV industry.

“Jenifer joins Blink at a very exciting time as the company expands its reach and grows its brand around the world. She is exactly who we need to guide our marketing efforts and continue to bring Blink to the next level our customers and clients expect,” said Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “I believe Jenifer will bring a unique and fresh perspective to Blink, advancing our mission globally.”

In her position, Yokley will collaborate with Blink’s executive team to provide overall vision and strategic leadership to all global marketing efforts and needs. She will help to realize Blink’s goals by leveraging the strength of Blink’s longevity in the market and its ability to develop products and services that meet the needs of businesses and drivers. Yokley will also focus on reinforcing Blink’s position as an industry leader, ensuring the company capitalizes on its substantial growth by creating, implementing, and maintaining a clear, coordinated, and unique brand strategy aimed at both internal and external stakeholders.

“Blink has been a leading powerhouse in the EV charging industry. We are in a unique position in its transformation and I look forward to showcasing our best-in-class products and services,” said Yokley. “I believe in Blink’s ability to continue to lead in the EV space and am excited to share the mission, and creatively tell our story to bring our “best-in-class” EV charging solutions to life.”

Prior to joining Blink, Jenifer served as Sr. Vice President of Marketing at a property technology provider, Allbridge, where she led marketing efforts with a strong focus on demonstrating a robust marketing return on investment. Previous experience includes being the head of global marketing for Trilliant Networks, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and Schneider Electric. Yokley holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, from East Carolina University.

