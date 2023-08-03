Blink selected as EV charging provider to bring next gen charging solutions to the booming Nashville metropolitan area.

Miami Beach, Fla., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced it has been selected as an EV charging solutions provider for the Metropolitan Government of Nashville‐Davidson County (Metro) in Tennessee. The exciting new agreement empowers local agencies to acquire Blink’s state-of-the-art EV charging equipment for locations across the county, with the chargers being supplied by Blink and owned by Metro.

This accomplishment showcases Blink’s proven track record of successful collaboration with government agencies to develop and expand much-needed EV infrastructure nationwide. With projections indicating a demand for over 30 million chargers by 2030 to support EV growth, Blink’s expertise becomes needed even more. Following the competitive RFP, Blink stood out due to its extensive industry experience and background in working with municipalities around the world, implementing EV infrastructure where drivers need it most.

“Blink is proud to contribute to the development of the EV infrastructure in Nashville and Davidson County,” said Jim Nemec, VP of Sales and Business Development at Blink Charging. “It is exciting for Blink to have been chosen to play this significant role in the future of a region that is revered for its rich history. Nashville and Davidson County are leading the way to an electrified future with accessible, robust EV charging solutions.”

The Nashville region has become a hotbed of EV development as new facilities continue to be built. The area has also experienced a remarkable surge in the number of EVs, with approximately 13,000 registered EV drivers in the county, and this number is continuously rising. This growth, coupled with the County’s own commitment to transitioning to sustainable transportation, prompted the RFP in order to accommodate the rapidly growing EV charging needs of both residents and visitors.

“We are committed to proactively addressing the rapid escalation of EV charging demands of both local residents and visitors alike. By embracing this challenge, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting sustainable growth and offering an unmatched transportation experience for everyone in the county,” added Nemec.

Nashville and Davidson county will soon be the home to Blink Charging’s MQ200 and IQ200. The MQ200 is the ideal versatile solution to assist in managing fleets or multiunit locations with a fast 50-amp output and effortless user experience, paired with a robust new charger portal for maximum control. Blink’s IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 amps of output, providing approximately 65 miles of charge in an hour.

