Integration of nearly 12,000 Blink public charging stations across the U.S. to Parkopedia’s parking services has already begun.

Miami Beach, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today an agreement with Parkopedia , a leading global connected car and parking services provider, to integrate over 4,000 Blink EV charging locations onto the Parkopedia platform in North America. This strategic integration will grant the platform access to nearly 12,000 Blink public EV chargers, which includes 129 DC Fast Chargers.

Parkopedia is a connected car services provider used by automakers, organizations, and millions of drivers around the world to seamlessly find the closest available parking to their destination, pay for parking, and obtain information on EV charging, fuel, and tolls across 90 countries. The agreement between Blink and Parkopedia will integrate more than 4,000 Blink’s locations of nearly 12,000 publicly available Blink EV chargers into Parkopedia’s network. This collaboration between the two companies will substantially improve the EV driver’s ability to locate EV charging points, and directly address concerns about the availability of EV charging infrastructure.

“Our collaboration with Parkopedia creates a streamlined experience for EV drivers to conveniently locate Blink EV charging stations across North America,” said Jim Nemec, Chief Revenue Officer for Blink Charging. “The combination of Parkopedia’s excellence in serving drivers through convenience in parking accessibility and Blink’s extensive range of public EV chargers gives EV drivers confidence in finding a reliable charging experience wherever they are. This initiative builds upon our strategy of making it easy for EV drivers to locate Blink chargers through a variety of platforms.”

Facilitating easy access to charging options beyond one’s residence is a critical component in advancing EV adoption. A recent survey showed that 92% of current US drivers would be more likely to transition to an EV if they have access to a network like Parkopedia to locate and navigate to charging stations. Parkopedia’s network will connect EV drivers with all publicly available Blink charging choices, including an impressive tally of 11,848 L2 chargers.

“We recognize that parking and charging are increasingly interlinked and are working to simplify the process of parking and charging for drivers, as seen in this new collaboration with Blink,” commented Adam Woolway, Head of EV at Parkopedia. “This gives Parkopedia access to Blink charging stations and data, which we combine with our existing parking information to provide drivers with a seamless parking and charging experience through their in-car head units, along with accurate parking and charging availability predictions.”

Today’s announcement follows Blink’s recent Q2 2023 earnings release, the strongest in Company history, which saw total revenues increase to nearly $33 million for the quarter. Blink also announced it raised its 2023 revenue target from $100 – $110 million to $110 – $120 million and is targeting a positive adjusted EBITDA break-even run rate by December of 2024.

About Parkopedia

Parkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organizations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 78,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/.

