The State Department has tapped a new chief diversity and inclusion officer, just months after it defended a memo from Secretary of State Antony Blinken that urged staffers to steer clear of gendered language such as “mother” and “manpower.”

Blinken announced Tuesday that Zakiya Carr Johnson, who previously worked at the State Department from 2010 to 2017, had been tapped to lead the State Department’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion in an effort to R

[Read Full story at source]