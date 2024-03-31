Secretary of State Antony Blinken became the latest Biden administration official to mark Transgender Day of Visibility, which has sparked controversy for being celebrated the same day as Easter.

“Transgender Day of Visibility is a celebration of the courage and resilience of transgender, nonbinary and gender non-confirming persons who exist in every country and culture around the world,” Blinken said in a statement Sunday.

“On this day, the United States reco

[Read Full story at source]