Ukraine will eventually join NATO as support from its member countries remains “rock solid,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

“Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership,” Blinken told reporters in Brussels.

Blinken’s remarks came after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

“Of course, we believ

[Read Full story at source]