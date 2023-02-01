The Global Blister And Other High Visibility Packaging Market Is Projected To Profit From The Rapidly Growing Food And Pharmaceutical Sectors

Rockville, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global blister and other high visibility packaging market is anticipated to touch US$ 95 billion by 2033, advancing at 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Blister and other high visibility packaging increase product visibility, improve product identification, and protect against damage and contamination. These packaging solutions are employed in numerous industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, packaged foods and beverages, and industrial goods. Compared to other packaging types, such as rigid bottles, blister and other high visibility packaging occupy less retail shelf space and give a superior hang-hook display, resulting in lower costs.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8195

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global blister and other high visibility packaging market is valued at US$ 50 billion in 2023.

Worldwide sales of blister and other high visibility packaging are expected to hit US$ 95 billion by 2033.

The market is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2023.

North America accounted for 35% share of the global market in 2022.

The carded blister packaging segment captured 38% of the global market share in 2022.

Blister and other high visibility packaging are useful in manufacturing processes because quick product identification leads to high sale conversion rates. Furthermore, it allows the consumer to evaluate the aesthetic appeal of the product before purchasing it, allowing them to make an informed decision. Rising demand from end-use industries such as food, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, and consumer goods is propelling the worldwide target market forward.

The food industry makes extensive use of blister and other high visibility packaging. Increasing demand for easy-to-prepare, quick, semi-processed food products around the world is constantly providing chances for blister and other high visibility packages. The growing demand for convenience foods is pushing manufacturers to employ more visible packaging, as ease of use is important in customer purchasing decisions.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8195

Competitive Landscape

The market for blister and other high visibility packaging solutions is moderately competitive. However, market competitiveness is projected to increase due to increased consumer awareness and the necessity for highly visible packaging. Moreover, many startups are entering the market with innovative and sustainable packaging materials.

In conjunction with America Recycles Day in November 2021, Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) revealed a technological development that will allow billions of small bottles to be recycled. ARP, recognized for its recyclable packaging, is constantly looking for methods to boost the amount of material that makes it through the recycling process.

Printex Transparent Packaging, a Canadian plastic packaging manufacturer, developed a line of fully PCR polyethylene terephthalate (PET) clear boxes in October 2021. The Eco-PET 100 boxes are supposed to be a suitable replacement for virgin PET and can be recycled several times.

Amcor began a new project in August 2021, constructing two new sites in Asia and Europe to complement current innovation centers in North America.

Amcor debuted AmSky, the world’s first recyclable PE-based capsule blister pack and thermoformed tablet, in May 2021. Amcor has designed a new, recyclable solution that enhances the whole recycling process while keeping all of the features of pre-existing blister packaging by removing the PVC. The new packaging is designed to comply with the strict standards of highly specialized and regulated pharmaceutical packaging, such as child resistance and senior citizen friendly. Based on an investigation by the company’s proprietary ASSET lifecycle assessment tool, accredited by the Carbon Trust, AmSky delivers a 70% reduction in carbon footprint when compared to market packaging options.

Key Companies Profiled

Amcor Ltd

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Bemis Company, Inc

Highland Packaging Solutions

ClearPack Engineering, Inc

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V

Ecobliss Holding B

Regional Analysis

North America is likely to dominate the global blister and other high visibility packaging market during the forecast period due to the strong growth in the regional end-use industries such as food, healthcare, and pharmaceutical. The United States is expected to lead the North American market during the study period.

Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to follow North America in terms of growth. The Asia Pacific market is predicted to experience considerable growth due to rising awareness, increased consumer product consumption, and expanding population.

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8195

Key Segments of Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Industry Research

By Product : Carded Blister Packaging Clamshell Packaging Windowed Packaging Skin Packaging Other High Visibility Packaging

By Application : Healthcare Consumer Goods Industrial Goods Food Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global blister and other high visibility packaging market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (carded blister packaging, clamshell packaging, windowed packaging, skin packaging, other high visibility packaging) and application (healthcare, consumer goods, industrial goods, food, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Medical Flexible Packaging Market: The global medical flexible packaging market is estimated at USD 25.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 40.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Pharma Blisters Packaging Market: The pharma blister packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 10.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 19 Bn by 2032, at a 6% CAGR from 2022-2032.

Biodegradable Packaging Material Market: The global biodegradable packaging materials market is estimated at USD 88 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 169 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

On the go Food Packaging Market: The global on-the-go food packaging market is estimated at USD 1,952 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3,760 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.