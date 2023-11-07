The pharmaceutical industry has made blister packaging its preferred option for packaging because of its creative use of PVC materials and thermoforming techniques, which lower operating costs.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global blister packaging market for pharmaceutical industry was estimated to have acquired US$ 5.6 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to gain US$ 8.9 billion.

A market study of blister packaging for the pharmaceutical sector indicates that this kind of packaging is widely used for tablets, capsules, pills, granules, and lozenges. The blister packing method is preferred by the pharmaceutical industry since it effectively preserves and shields product quality from various external pollutants.

Marketing and the methods by which medications are delivered both heavily depend on packaging. Items can last longer as blister packs protect them from outside factors like moisture and contaminants.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global blister packaging market for the pharmaceutical industry:

Key Findings of the Market Report

Tamper resistance and shelf-life requirements can both be avoided with the use of blister packing.

Across the globe, pharmacists and drugstores are using more and more blister packets to hold physician samples of over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription goods.

While repackaging and pharmacy dispensing are popular in North America, they are not in most other parts of the world.

Blister packs are therefore a well-liked substitute.

The most often packaged products in blister packs are tablets and capsules that are predetermined in size and hard.

Blister packaging is becoming more and more popular for tablets and capsules, which is helping the blister packaging market for the pharmaceutical industry expand.

Market Trends for Blister Packaging for Pharmaceutical Industry

The PVC material category dominates the global scene. The need for moisture- as well as air-resistant packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry has led to a notable growth in demand for PVC-based blister packaging in recent years.

Since PVC blister packaging is transparent, customers can see the contents within. This boosts consumer confidence, which is vital for consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage businesses.

Due to its barrier film lamination property, PVC blister packaging also protects pharmaceutical products as well as medical devices from oxygen, moisture, and dust. It also tolerates rough handling and is incredibly resilient. This allows for the packing of goods that are regularly delivered or transported in a credible manner.

PVC blister packaging is essential for mass-produced goods since it is also a reasonably affordable packaging option.

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the blister packaging market for the pharmaceutical industry in different regions. These are:

In 2022, North America accounted for the greatest portion of the world’s landmass. Since there are multiple major producers in the area, the pharmaceutical blister packaging market is growing steadily.

Another element boosting the market trajectory in North America is the growing awareness of the importance of hygiene in preserving overall health.

Global Blister Packaging Market for Pharmaceutical Industry: Key Players

Manufacturers in the pharmaceutical business are concentrating on improving patient compliance, hygiene, and product safety in the global blister packaging market. To guarantee the integrity and security of pharmaceutical products, they are making investments in advanced components and technology.

In order to satisfy particular drug requirements and promote brand awareness, customization and branding choices are becoming more and more crucial. In response to mounting environmental concerns and regulatory demands, sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options are being created, encouraging a more conscientious and ecologically responsible approach to pharmaceutical packaging.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Amcor PLC In 2023, The new AmSky Blister System, a recyclable substitute for current blister packaging options, was introduced by Amcor PLC.

It is based on PE and has a thermoform system free of vinyl and aluminum for recycling in both rigid as well as flexible recycling streams. Constantia Flexibles GmbH Constantia Flexibles GmbH and UPM collaborated to create a new recyclable film composed of environmentally friendly blister packaging components.

Constantia Flexibles’ blister packaging know-how combined with UPM’s paper fibers creates the new film. ACG Pharmapack ACG Pharmapack introduced a novel blister packaging film for oral solid dosage forms.

In order to maintain the stability of oral solid dosage forms, the new film is made to offer protection against light, moisture, and oxygen.

Its compatibility with an extensive array of blister packing machines facilitates its adoption by pharmaceutical makers.

Global Blister Packaging Market for Pharmaceutical Industry Segmentation

By Material

PVC

PVC/PE

Others (including Aluminum and Polyamide Nylon)

By Technology

Thermoforming

Cold Forming

By Application

Tablets & Capsules

Syringes

Ampoules

Medical Devices

Others (including Vials)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

