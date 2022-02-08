Blitzz Helps BMW Bring Roadside Assistance and Customer Support to Your Smartphone

BMW Uses Blitzz Video Support Platform to Service More Customers in Less Time

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The coronavirus pandemic has had an undeniable effect not only on the new vehicle buying experience but on all aspects of the automotive industry. The way customers interact with their dealers for purchases and service needs has gone through a paradigm shift bringing new and exciting opportunities to deliver a premium ownership experience to them. Customers can virtually build and tour a new vehicle, purchase a car online and have that car delivered without ever leaving their home. BMW of North America is taking this virtual innovation one step further through its collaboration with Blitzz, a live, remote video support and inspection platform.

Instead of downloading an app, BMW Genius or Roadside Assistance customers can get a support link via text and be immediately connected with the representatives supporting their case via their smartphone. BMW representatives then work with customers to visually assess questions or issues with the car and walk drivers through how to use features in their vehicle or address any problems – all through an interactive video call.

For BMW, Blitzz helps to:

Improve communication : Instead of relying on verbal cues and descriptions, BMW technicians can see first-hand what customers are describing. BMW Representatives can even draw on the screen in real-time to identify points of interest. With customer approval Blitzz may also save a record of service calls for quality control reviews.

: Instead of relying on verbal cues and descriptions, BMW technicians can see first-hand what customers are describing. BMW Representatives can even draw on the screen in real-time to identify points of interest. With customer approval Blitzz may also save a record of service calls for quality control reviews. Reduce support call times: Technicians spend less time explaining where a button is or how to navigate to the correct control screen and more time resolving issues.

Technicians spend less time explaining where a button is or how to navigate to the correct control screen and more time resolving issues. Increase capacity: Because calls are more efficient, BMW technicians can field more support calls in a given day.

Because calls are more efficient, BMW technicians can field more support calls in a given day. Lower operating expenses: In many instances, Blitzz eliminates the need for on-site support that requires travel time, gas, and dedicated support vehicles.

For BMW customers, Blitzz helps to:

Enable safer interactions : Remote video support is perfectly suited for social distancing.

: Remote video support is perfectly suited for social distancing. Ensure less stress : Customers can connect with remote support first instead of worrying about calling a tow truck or getting their vehicle into the shop.

: Customers can connect with remote support first instead of worrying about calling a tow truck or getting their vehicle into the shop. Get back on the road faster: In just a few minutes, technicians can visually show customers how to make minor repairs or adjustments that will get vehicles back up and running.

“Video support tools like Blitzz are transforming the way our master technicians interact with customers from afar,” said Noel Burris, Manager, BMW Roadside Assistance program. “Blitzz has been especially useful when customers are stranded or need help right away. Instead of waiting hours for a technician to show up, we can virtually assess any issue and get the customer quickly and safely back on the road.”

Real-time video calls allow BMW technicians to see things they wouldn’t be able to otherwise. In one instance, Burris and his team spotted a pebble blocking a hybrid vehicle’s charge port after seeing that the customer was parked on a gravel driveway.

“BMW North America is one of the most respected automotive manufacturers in the world because they make customer satisfaction a top priority,” said Rama Sreenivasan, CEO and co-founder of Blitzz. “With Blitzz technology, BMW customer support teams can take that a step further with real-time video support.”

For more information about Blitzz, visit www.blitzz.co .

For more information about BMW North America, LLC. visit www.bmwusa.com .

About Blitzz

Founded in 2017, Blitzz helps companies save time and money by getting things like home inspections, audits, equipment troubleshooting, and more done faster and safer. Through its video support technology, companies can support customers and their own field service techs and employees with technical troubleshooting, inspection, audits, maintenance, and customer support – entirely remote. Blitzz facilitates millions of minutes of video monthly across a range of industries, including automotive, construction, power and utilities, insurance, and more.

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 350 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 144 BMW motorcycle retailers, 112 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

