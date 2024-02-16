NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Block on January 31, 2023 with a Class Period from November 4, 2021 to April 4, 2022, including all former shareholders of Afterpay securities who acquired unregistered Block, Inc. Class A common stock (and/or corresponding SQ CHESS Depository Interests (“CDI”)) (“Block Shares” or “Square Securities”) in direct exchange for Afterpay shares pursuant to Block’s January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Block have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The filed complaint alleges that Block made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants did not satisfy the mandatory conditions necessary to exempt them from registration under §3(a)(10) and permit the issuance and sale of unregistered Block Shares; (2) in violation of §§5(a) and (c) of the Securities Act, no registration statement has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or been in effect with respect to these Block Shares issued, solicited, and sold by means of Block’s January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay (the “Merger” or “Acquisition”); (3) in order to push the Acquisition through, defendants failed to comply with §3(a)(10)’s mandatory preconditions in several respects; and (4) defendants’ grossly negligent failures deprived the Supreme Court of New South Wales (“NSW Court”) of critical information necessary for any genuine appraisal of the Merger’s supposed “fairness,” and furthermore deprived plaintiff and other Afterpay shareholders of their statutory right to appear and present to the NSW Court the host of serious concerns and material (yet undisclosed) information ahead of the Merger.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Block, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

