NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Block, Inc. ("Block" or the "Company") (NYSE: SQ) violated federal securities laws.

On March 23, 2023, Hindenburg Research alleged that Block misrepresented to investors the number of people using Cash App and the costs of acquiring them. Hindenburg also alleged that users made transactions through Cash App for illegal activity and helped facilitate fraud linked to coronavirus pandemic aid.

According to the report, “[f]ormer employees described how Cash App suppressed internal concerns and ignored user pleas for help as criminal activity and fraud ran rampant on its platform.”

On this news, shares of Block common stock dropped $10.77 per share, or over 14%, to close at $61.88 per share on March 23, 2023.

