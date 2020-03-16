Breaking News
Block & Leviton Investigates PaySign, Inc. For Possible Fraud; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact Us

BOSTON, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a National Securities Litigation law firm, is investigating claims against PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) and its officers for potential violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who have lost money should contact the Firm for a free case evaluation.

On March 16, 2020 PaySign announced that would be unable to file its annual financial report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a timely fashion due to an ongoing audit.  According to PaySign, it has identified material weaknesses tied to its assessment of internal controls over financial reporting and information technology. On this news, PaySign’s common stock has fallen  more than 16% in intraday trading.

 “The company’s announcement is concerning; we are focused on the potential recovery of investor losses,” said Mark Delaney, the Block & Leviton attorney leading the investigation.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PaySign securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at [email protected],   or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=pays. Confidentiality for whistleblowers is assured.

Block & Leviton is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets.  The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors and individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. Its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Mark Delaney
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
[email protected]

