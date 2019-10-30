Block & Leviton Investigating Quad/Graphics, Inc. Following Drop In Share Price of Common Stock

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating whether Quad/Graphic (NYSE: QUAD) and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws or otherwise breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s shareholders.

On October 30, 2019, Quad/Graphic’s share price fell as much as $5.49 (over 50%) in early morning trading after the global marketing services provider reported third quarter results and slashed its dividend. Buckingham Research analyst James Clement responded to these results, writing “We [at Buckingham] are absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago.” He also downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and slashed the price target to $7 from $20.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Quad/Graphic securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email [email protected] or by visiting https://shareholder.law/quad .

Confidentiality is guaranteed.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors and has represented multiple whistleblowers who have received large awards from the SEC.

CONTACT: