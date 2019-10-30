Breaking News
Home / Top News / Block & Leviton Investigating Quad/Graphics, Inc. Following Drop In Share Price of Common Stock

Block & Leviton Investigating Quad/Graphics, Inc. Following Drop In Share Price of Common Stock

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating whether Quad/Graphic (NYSE: QUAD) and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws or otherwise breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s shareholders.

On October 30, 2019, Quad/Graphic’s share price fell as much as $5.49 (over 50%) in early morning trading after the global marketing services provider reported third quarter results and slashed its dividend. Buckingham Research analyst James Clement responded to these results, writing “We [at Buckingham] are absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago.” He also downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and slashed the price target to $7 from $20.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Quad/Graphic securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email [email protected] or by visiting https://shareholder.law/quad .

Confidentiality is guaranteed.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors and has represented multiple whistleblowers who have received large awards from the SEC.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Mark Delaney
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street
Boston, MA 02110
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.