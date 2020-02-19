Breaking News
Home / Top News / Block & Leviton LLP continues to Investigate CPI Aerostructures For Possible Securities Laws Violations

Block & Leviton LLP continues to Investigate CPI Aerostructures For Possible Securities Laws Violations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a National Securities Litigation law firm, is investigating claims against CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) and its officers and directors for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 8, 2019, CPI announced that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 should no longer be relied upon due to an error related to the Company’s billing process which caused an overstatement of revenue. According to the announcement, management had determined that a material weakness existed in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and promised to implement a plan to remediate the material weakness.

On this news, CPI’s share price fell 8.5% to close at $6.34 per share on February 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 14, 2020, CPI announced that its financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 should no longer be relied upon because “certain revenues and net income were recognized prematurely or inaccurately.” In addition, the Company announced that the independent auditor’s reports on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, as well as the management’s reports on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, press releases, and investor communications describing the Company’s financial statements for these periods should no longer be relied upon. The Company also announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer. 

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.80, or nearly 27%, to close at $4.87 per share on February 14, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

“These recurring accounting errors are concerning, and we are focused upon the potential recovery of investor losses” said Mark Delaney, the Block & Leviton attorney leading the investigation.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CPI Aerostructures securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at [email protected], or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=cpi. Confidentiality for whistleblowers is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Mark Delaney
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.