Breaking News
Home / Top News / Block & Leviton LLP Investigates Bloom Energy Corp. For Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

Block & Leviton LLP Investigates Bloom Energy Corp. For Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, informs investors that it has opened an investigation into Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE) and its officers and directors for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 12, 2020, after markets closed, Bloom Energy disclosed that it would restate more than three years of financial statements due to “miscalculations.” Specifically, Bloom Energy revealed that it recognized revenue from certain customer contracts immediately, instead of over the life of the contract, as rules require. The restatements will purportedly have a material effect on five quarters of results, from the second quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019, and a smaller effect on previous quarters dating back to the beginning of 2016. Bloom stock, which closed Wednesday at $10.46, fell to less than $9.50 per share in after-hours trading, a drop of almost 10%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom Energy securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at [email protected], or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=bloom.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Mark Delaney
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.