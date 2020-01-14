Block & Leviton LLP Investigates Proposed Buyout of TerraForm Power Inc.

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, informs investors that it has opened an investigation into the announcement by TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) of a proposed sale of TerraForm to its controlling stockholder, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP).

Under the terms of the proposed merger, Terraform investors would receive 0.36 of a Brookfield unit for every Class A TerraForm share owned. The offer is valued at $17.31 per share, providing TerraForm investors with a premium of only 11% over the company’s closing price on January 10, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TerraForm securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at [email protected] , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/ terp .

