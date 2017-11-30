Block Listing Update

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, provides the following update on its block listing, pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies, regarding its existing block listing arrangements, put in place from 29 July 2016:

Name of applicant: Verona Pharma plc Name of scheme: 2016 Warrant Shares Period of return: From 3 May 2017 to 30 November 2017 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 12,446,370 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each Plus : The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Review (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less : Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period Nil Equals : Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 12,446,370 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each Number and class of share(s) (amount of stock/debit securities) originally admitted and the Date of Admission: 10,262,879 on 29 July 2016

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Verona Pharma’s product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), and potentially asthma.

Verona Pharma’s shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol VRP.L. Further information on Verona Pharma can be found at http://www.veronapharma.com/