Breaking News
Home / Top News / Block Listing Update

Block Listing Update

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, provides the following update on its block listing, pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies, regarding its existing block listing arrangements, put in place from 29 July 2016: 

Name of applicant: Verona Pharma plc
Name of scheme: 2016 Warrant Shares
Period of return: From 3 May 2017 to 30 November 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 12,446,370 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Review (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 12,446,370 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
Number and class of share(s) (amount of stock/debit securities) originally admitted and the Date of Admission: 10,262,879 on 29 July 2016

Name of contact: Claire Poll
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)20 3283 4200

For further information, please contact:

Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer [email protected]
   
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser
and UK Broker)		 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600
[email protected]
Stewart Wallace / Jonathan Senior / Ben Maddison  

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Verona Pharma’s product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), and potentially asthma.

Verona Pharma’s shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol VRP.L. Further information on Verona Pharma can be found at http://www.veronapharma.com/

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.