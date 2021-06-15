Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Blockchain Esports Platform Chain of Insight Announces Game With 100k Crypto Prizes

Blockchain Esports Platform Chain of Insight Announces Game With 100k Crypto Prizes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “The world is battling a computer virus known as VOID-9, a digital variant of the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 and 2021. There are many theories about VOID-9’s creation and how it became the first biological computer virus. Various factions have emerged to champion their version of the story. While you’ve no reason to trust anyone yet, there’s no denying factions have access to classified intelligence. Ally with the faction you think gets you reliable intel as you all compete in pursuit of the bigger picture. Think carefully about it, changing alliances is risky, you might be branded a snitch.”

The above describes the game world of Project Uanon—a new kind of puzzle game from Esports platform makers Chain of Insight.

Players compete for more than $100,000 USD in crypto prizes delivered on the Tezos blockchain. In this game world, mainstream media is rarely trusted and conspiracy theories abound. Truth comes in the form of Non-Fungible crypto tokens (NFTs) called Truth Shards. To receive Truth Shards players verify circumspect information to uncover the tangled web of lies and propaganda that’s polarized humanity and can unlock cash prizes by being the first NFT holder.

Launched back in March, the game is now entering its second season of game play. Watch below to learn more!

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Blockchain Esports Platform Chain of Insight Announces Game With $100k Crypto Prizes

 Investor Contact: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.