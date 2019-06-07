Blockchain in Energy Market size to register a massive 50% CAGR to 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global blockchain in energy market from private category will grow at over 45% by 2025 driven by strict control to reduce the downtime along with massive level of security provided by this platform.

The blockchain in energy market is poised to witness gains at around 50% to reach a valuation of $3 billion by 2025, according to a newly published Global Market Insights, Inc. research report. Growing complexity of power grids owing to increasing integration of renewable energy sources along with burgeoning demand for energy efficient systems for optimizing the grid operations will boost the market size. In addition, increased focus of the utilities toward the technology adoption coupled with massive propensity of the technology to direct constructive transformation will complement the blockchain in energy market landscape.

Growing demand to achieve balance between energy supply and demand mismatch coupled with increasing security concerns owing to ongoing advancements in internet connected devices will accelerate the blockchain in energy market size. Moreover, increasing deployment of the blockchain projects globally coupled with accelerating investments from various power giants toward its adoption will stimulate the technology demand.

Emergence of peer-to-peer platform along with the unveiling of smart meters have initiated disintermediation, thereby driving the blockchain in energy market. Emerging focus of power utilities to explore thy potential benefits of the technology coupled with increasing percentage of empowered prosumers existing in the renewable power trading will further foster the industry growth.

Oil & gas blockchain in energy market will exhibit substantial growth on account of rising concerns to enhance the trade accuracy along with technical efficiency of the technology to improve accessibility to trade data. Extensive ability to improve the scheduling and back office efficiency along with subsequent reduction in the working capital cycle will accelerate the product penetration across the industry. Furthermore, growing emphasis to eradicate the need for clearinghouses and confirmation processing combined with its potential to provide high degree of security, accuracy and reliability of transactions will propel the business outlook.

Blockchain in energy market size from private category in 2025 will grow over 45%. Strict control to reduce the downtime along with massive level of security provided by this platform are some of the key parameters stimulating the technology adoption. Moreover, lesser load and limited participants increases its competence to achieve faster transaction rate in comparison to its counterpart, thereby enhancing the business growth.

High potential of the technology to bring reliability & efficiency to the value chain of various industries including the power sector will boost the blockchain in energy market size. In addition, growing integration of renewable energy sources with the grid on account of achieving government renewable targets will augment the business growth. Massive convenience provided by the technology in electricity trading coupled with burgeoning investments toward the blockchain technology pilot projects globally will instigate a favorable industry scenario.

Eminent players operating in the blockchain in energy market comprise of Power Ledger, Limited, Oracle, Grid Singularity, Accenture, Greeneum, Drift, SAP, Electron, Grid+, Sun Exchange, WePower, LO3 Energy, EnergiMine, Conjoule GmbH amongst others.

