Blockchain Technology to Revolutionize the Retail Market

New York, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Blockchain in Retail Market Information by Type, Platform, Organization Size, Application and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the Blockchain in Retail Market could thrive at a rate of 42.40% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will reach around USD 70.05222 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Blockchain in Retail Market Synopsis

The integration of blockchain technology in the retail industry has ushered in a new era of transparency, efficiency, and trust. Blockchain, a decentralized and immutable digital ledger, offers numerous benefits to retailers, including enhanced supply chain management, secure transactions, and improved customer experiences. The global blockchain in retail market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by various factors, such as increased adoption of e-commerce, demand for transparent and traceable supply chains, and the need to combat counterfeit products.

One of the key drivers propelling the adoption of blockchain in the retail industry is the need for enhanced supply chain transparency. With blockchain, retailers can track and trace the entire journey of a product, from its origin to the end consumer. This transparency helps in verifying the authenticity of products, preventing counterfeiting, and ensuring ethical sourcing practices. Blockchain-enabled supply chains also provide real-time visibility into inventory levels, reducing wastage and enabling efficient inventory management.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure-

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7703

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Blockchain in Retail industry include.

Microsoft Corporation

Guardtime

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services

BlockApp

Bitpay

Microsoft Corporation

Bitfury USA Inc.

Cognizant

Cisco Systems

Blockchain in Retail Industry

June 2022

Guard Time is a leading provider of blockchain solutions for supply chain management and data integrity. The company has launched KSI Blockchain, a scalable and transparent platform that ensures the integrity and authenticity of digital assets. Dates of specific product launches and developments by Guard time may vary.

Scope of the Report – Blockchain in Retail Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 70.05222 billion CAGR during 2023-2030 42.40% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities Improved Transaction Transparency to Aid Market Growth Key Market Dynamics Blockchain technology adoption in supply chain and inventory management are emerging market trends.





Buy Now Premium Research Report – Get Comprehensive Market Insights.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Data security and privacy have become critical concerns for retailers, especially with the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks and data breaches. Blockchain technology offers robust security measures, such as encryption, decentralized storage, and smart contracts, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive data. By storing customer information on a blockchain network, retailers can protect customer data from unauthorized access and potential breaches, fostering trust and loyalty among customers.

Market Restraints:

While the adoption of blockchain in the retail industry offers numerous benefits, there are certain challenges that need to be addressed. Scalability is a significant concern as blockchain networks currently face limitations in processing large volumes of transactions. Additionally, integrating blockchain solutions with existing retail systems and infrastructure can be complex and time-consuming. Overcoming these challenges requires continuous innovation and collaboration between blockchain developers and retailers to create scalable solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing systems.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the retail industry, accelerating the adoption of digital technologies, including blockchain. During the pandemic, retailers faced disruptions in supply chains, increased demand for contactless transactions, and heightened concerns about product safety. Blockchain technology has played a crucial role in addressing these challenges by ensuring supply chain resilience, enabling contactless payments, and verifying the authenticity of essential products. Post-COVID, the adoption of blockchain in the retail market is expected to continue at a rapid pace, as retailers prioritize digital transformation and resilience to future disruptions.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on Blockchain in Retail Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/blockchain-in-retail-market-7703

Blockchain in Retail Market Segmentation

By Type – The Type in the market includes Public, Private, and Consortium

The Type in the market includes Public, Private, and Consortium By Platform – By Platform, the segment includes Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, R3 Corda, Hyperledger Fabric, Multichain, Quorum and Others

By Platform, the segment includes Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, R3 Corda, Hyperledger Fabric, Multichain, Quorum and Others By Organization Size – By Organization Size, the segment includes Large Enterprises and SMEs

By Organization Size, the segment includes Large Enterprises and SMEs By Application – By Application, the segment includes Compliance Management, Database Management, Auditing, Payment Management, Inventory Management, Loyalty and Rewards Management, Fraud Management And Others.

Ask for Customization – Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.

Regional Insights

North America is a significant market for blockchain in retail, with a substantial market share. The region is home to key players in the technology sector and has witnessed early adoption of blockchain solutions in the retail industry. The United States, in particular, has been at the forefront of blockchain implementation, with retailers leveraging the technology for supply chain management, product authentication, and customer engagement. The presence of advanced infrastructure, supportive regulations, and a tech-savvy consumer base has contributed to the growth of blockchain retail in this region.

Europe is another prominent market for blockchain in retail, with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France leading in blockchain adoption. European retailers have been embracing blockchain technology to enhance supply chain transparency, reduce fraud, and improve customer trust. The region has seen collaborations between retailers, technology providers, and government agencies to develop blockchain-based solutions for areas such as food traceability, luxury goods authentication, and customer loyalty programs. The European Union’s focus on data privacy and regulatory frameworks has also provided a conducive environment for blockchain implementation in the retail sector.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in blockchain adoption in the retail industry. The increasing digitalization of retail, the presence of major e-commerce players, and a tech-savvy population are driving the demand for blockchain solutions. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have been actively exploring the use of blockchain in supply chain management, product provenance, and customer loyalty programs. Additionally, the region has seen significant investments in blockchain technology by both private and public entities, further fueling market growth.

Related Reports:

Blockchain Technology Market Worth USD 137.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 67.57% – Market Insights by Market Research Future (MRFR).

Worth USD 137.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 67.57% – Market Insights by Market Research Future (MRFR). Blockchain in Energy Market is projected to be worth USD 17,110. 1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 78.32% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030)

is projected to be worth USD 17,110. 1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 78.32% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030) Blockchain Identity Management Market is projected to grow from USD 190.4 Million in 2023 to USD 6,500 Million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.6% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030)

Browse through more Information And Communications Technology Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us: