Strong need for smart contracts to boost global blockchain in telecom market, says Fact.MR. Check the full market research report for valuable insights.

Rockville, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global blockchain in telecom market is set to garner US$ 80 billion by 2033, booming at 74.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The telecommunications industry is well-known for reinventing itself. Fixed landlines were the primary product of telecom companies in the initial periods; however, with the introduction of the mobile phone, this shifted to mobile subscriptions and SMS (Short Message Service). In past years, many telecom firms’ primary revenue source has shifted from calls to data, necessitating another shift in their business model. With every firm becoming a data organization, there are huge prospects for the telecommunications industry to reinvent itself once more, thanks to blockchain.

A blockchain is a public electronic ledger distributed to shareholders in a network that records all transactions between two or more parties. Telecom firms can use blockchain technology to improve data integrity, security, inspection, and fraud prevention.

One of the primary aspects driving market expansion is growing security concerns among telecom enterprises around the world. Blockchain in telecom offers greater security by encrypting all transactions with cryptography. Furthermore, the growing need for smart contracts is propelling market expansion. Blockchain is extensively utilized to automate the implementation of an agreement with preset conditions.

Moreover, technological improvements such as the incorporation of AI and the IoT with connected devices are boosting market expansion. These technologies allow smart devices to transmit data while also creating tamper-proof records of shared transactions. Other reasons, including the incorporation of blockchain solutions for the development of 5G technology and the expanding use of blockchain-centered mobile wallet payments, are expected to propel the market forward.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global blockchain in telecom market is valued at US$ 300 million in 2023.

The market is forecasted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 74.8% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market for blockchain in telecom is predicted to reach US$ 80 billion by 2033.

The North American market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 46.02% from 2023 to 2033.

The smart contracts segment is expected to witness significant growth over the next ten years.

“Blockchain technology uses strong encryption to record & store data on networks in a more safe and verifiable manner. It makes the data transparent and tamper-proof. As a result, blockchain technology is predicted to assist various telecom firms in improving network security and lowering operational expenses,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Blockchain in Telecom Industry Research

By Provider : Infrastructure Providers Application Providers Middleware Providers

By Application : OSS/BSS Processes Identity Management Payments Smart Contracts Connectivity Provisioning Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Report Attributes Details Blockchain in Telecom Market Size in 2023 US$ 300 Million Projected Market Value (2033) US$ 80 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 74.8% CAGR North American Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 46% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global blockchain in telecom market. The United States is contributing substantially to the regional market due to the presence of major blockchain technology providers in the country. Moreover, Asia Pacific and Europe are following North America in terms of development.

Competitive Landscape

The blockchain in telecom industry is highly consolidated with only a few major players providing blockchain solutions across the telecommunications industry. The vendors are also receiving funding from investors, which will aid in the development of innovative blockchain services.

Tech Mahindra and telecom analytics solutions supplier Subex collaborated in November 2022 to roll out blockchain-centered solutions worldwide for telecommunication operators. By reducing overall compliance difficulties, these solutions would reduce fraud and increase operational efficiencies for communication service providers (CSPs).

Trai planned to introduce new blockchain technology to limit spam calls and texts in November 2022 in partnership with TSPs. The organization is developing several technologies, including blockchain technology, to identify spam calls and texts. In addition, the regulator is forming a joint committee of regulators (JCOR) comprised of Trai (the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), MoCA (the Ministry of Consumer Affairs), SEBI (the Securities and Exchange Board of India), and RBI (the Reserve Bank of India).

Global Telecom, a pioneer in wireless technology designing at the intersection of network and hardware, introduced its MERCURY series of tri-connectivity modules in February 2022, the first custom-built modules designed to allow connectivity to cellular, private, and satellite networks as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The MERCURY series from Global Telecom is the first to offer connectivity to all three wireless networks, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It features hostless, patented, driverless technology with an extra layer of blockchain security.

Key Companies Profiled

Auxesis Group

Abra

AWS

Blocko

Bitfury

Blockcypher

Blockchain Foundry

Blockstream

Blockpoint

Cegeka

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global blockchain in telecom market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of provider (infrastructure providers, application providers, middleware providers) and application (OSS/BSS processes, identity management, payments, smart contracts, connectivity provisioning, other applications), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

