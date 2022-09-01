Breaking News
Blockchain Investor Network BitAngels to Launch Hollywood Chapter on September 7

Global Blockchain Network will present the BitAngels Hollywood launch at the iHollywood Film Fest, the first film festival to utilize NFT awards given to filmmakers.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joyce Chow, Founder & Festival Director of iHollywood Film Fest, and the newest City Leader for the global investor network, are launching BitAngels Hollywood on September 7 at TCL Chinese Theater. Chow and iHollywood Film Festival are set to announce a partnership with BitAngels, a digital currency investor network, to expand the blockchain industry.

Chow is an ecosystem builder, advisor, executive and life coach, and storyteller who has led creatives into technology, hosted webinars and moderated panels on Hollywood, Web3 and NFTs at SXSW, NFT.NYC and CoinAgenda Europe. As a media personality and journalist for nearly two decades, Joyce grew to become a filmmaker. She recognizes industry directions and pioneers companies with their unique abilities of storytellers to create synergistic partnerships.

As BitAngels Hollywood City Leader, Chow will host monthly or bi-monthly events focused on market trends, blockchain startup presentations, and networking with an audience of venture capitalists, angel investors, entrepreneurs and developers, as well as cryptocurrency funds and exchanges.

BitAngels, a division of Layer1 Events and co-founded by blockchain pioneer Michael Terpin, supports an open and thriving community of skilled blockchain professionals, companies, developers, and enthusiasts by organizing local events in key cities to create growth and connectivity in the blockchain space with online communication and collaboration.

“We are excited to celebrate Hollywood, and Web3 in Hollywood, as we discover and empower startups in the creative communities to accelerate blockchain adoption.” said Joyce Chow, BitAngels Hollywood City Leader and Founder of iHollywood Film Fest. 

To apply to present or register for the event, visit the BitAngels website.   

The BitAngels Hollywood launch is September 7, 12-2:30 PM at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters. BitAngels co-founder Michael Terpin will present a keynote updating his TEDx Hollywood talk. Confirmed BitAngels presenters include Untold; Alexander Amartei Antara movie; Rair Technologies; Opstical; DeReal; Perk; and Sophia the Robot. If you are interested in attending the entire iHollywood Film Fest, September 6-8 you can purchase tickets here. 

For more information, please contact: 
Joyce Chow, BitAngels Hollywood City Leader

bitangelshollywood@gmail.com

joyce@ihollywoodfilmfest.com

About iHollywood Film Fest:

IHollywood Film Fest (https://ihollywoodfilmfest.com/) is where storytellers converge with tech, spirit and Hollywood.  The International Hollywood Film Festival brings the most innovative technologies in Web 3.0, FinTech, DeFi and blockchain technologies to empower filmmakers and artists. IHFF is a proud member of the Hollywood  Chamber of Commerce and is a member of their Entertainment, Arts and Media plus Tourism committees. The iHollywood Film Fest was created in 2020 to bring community to creatives. It began with a vision of creating a new standard of inspired creativity by educating, inspiring and celebrating storytellers keeping the arts alive with the dream of Hollywood. 

About BitAngels 

BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

