HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC), a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company, is excited to share updates on the successful operation of its new Missouri site under the leadership and guidance of Chief Operating Officer (COO) Lawrence Davis, and Company president and chairman Alonzo Pierce.

Since assuming the role of COO, Davis has played a pivotal part in driving the operational vision for BlockQuarry with a laser focus on innovation, speed and growth. One of the most notable milestones achieved is the successful move, reintegration and launch of BlockQuarry’s new self-mining site in Macon, Missouri.

“I couldn’t be more proud to say with confidence that BlockQuarry has delivered on its promise, achieving operational status before year-end, thanks to our seamless transition to the new Missouri site,” Pierce said. “The fact that we were able to turn around this new site, post-Gaffney court ruling, in the short amount of time that we did, reflects our unwavering confidence in Lawrence’s leadership and the team that BlockQuarry has put together.”

As it stands today, BlockQuarry self-mining operations are live with two pods, projecting an annual revenue of approximately between $1.4 million – $1.7 million. However, this is just the beginning of BlockQuarry’s expansion plans, with a commitment to powering up a total of four pods by the end of the year. Notably, the Macon site is designed for immediate scalability, ramping up to an impressive 9 MW of operational power from the outset. With this substantial increase in capacity, the projected annual revenue for the Macon self-mining site is expected to reach approximately between $3 million – $3.4 million annually for the Company.

BlockQuarry’s strategic vision for Macon exemplifies its dedication to pushing boundaries and establishing itself as an industry leader, setting the stage for continued growth and success.

Davis commented on the successful launch, stating: “The new site represents a significant step forward in our commitment to accelerate the growth of BlockQuarry and Pantheon mining operations. This site will be a launching pad for us to showcase our expertise to prospective clients and to the public markets.”

As the BlockQuarry team continues full steam ahead, the Company looks forward to providing immediate follow-up to the status of its Missouri operations and updated revenue projections by year-end, along with additional projects. The Company will continue to ensure the public markets and its shareholders of the immense value ahead by prioritizing on improving its operations and revenues. BlockQuarry continues to establish itself as a dedicated leader in this energy and infrastructure industry.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) stands as a renowned U.S. collaborator in the fields of energy and infrastructure, with a profound commitment to championing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy and fostering its establishment on a widespread scale. Our expertise lies in provisioning green, sustainable and economically viable energy solutions that cater to industries with substantial power requirements, such as data storage hubs, manufacturing and cryptocurrency mining.

Capitalizing on our extensive network in areas best suited for the development of data centers and computational infrastructure, we are equipped to navigate you towards the precise energy solution that your enterprise needs. At BlockQuarry, we shoulder the responsibility of all requisite permits and engagement processes, allowing our clientele to devote their attention fully to the administration of their businesses.

Our philosophy in forming energy partnerships transcends the conventional bounds of merely addressing the commercial requirements of our clients. At BLQC, we aspire to create a cycle of mutual prosperity, ranging from the creation of employment opportunities in the construction and maintenance of these facilities, to stimulating revenue growth for municipalities and state governments.

By pinpointing locations with power excesses and aligning businesses with these potent resources, we at BlockQuarry are committed to ensuring a scenario where everyone emerges victorious. Our pledge to renewable energy implies that our operations leave a positive imprint on our planet. At BLQC, we do not shy away from taking that extra step in pursuit of our goals, whether that means planting trees or other ambitious eco-initiatives.

At BlockQuarry Corp., we strive to transmute your need for industrial power into a beneficial force for the wider community, through the provision of clean, renewable, and cost-efficient energy solutions.

