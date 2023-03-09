Hosted by Blockworks and Bankless, Permissionless convenes Web3’s biggest players

NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, the world’s second largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been named the exclusive presenting partner of Permissionless, the world’s largest DeFi conference. Hosted by leading crypto media companies Blockworks and Bankless, Permissionless will take place in Austin, Texas from September 11 to 13, 2023. Permissionless will bring together crypto builders, developers, and investors who are dedicated to scaling the industry for three days of panels and keynotes, metaverse experiences, networking events, and more.

At the conference, OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique will take the main stage for a fireside chat to share insights on Web3. OKX will also power an NFT gallery spanning over 10,000 square feet to highlight industry artists and digital collectibles.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said, “OKX is pleased to be the presenting partner of Permissionless, one of the crypto industry’s biggest events. Blockworks and Bankless play a critical role in Web3 adoption as media companies, and we’re thrilled to support them in fostering a conference full of thoughtful dialogue and activities that will move the industry forward.”

Jason Yanowitz, co-founder Blockworks, said, “Blockworks and Bankless are excited to have OKX as the presenting partner of Permissionless. OKX continues to lead the way towards decentralization with their technology and we look forward to their participation in the event.”

