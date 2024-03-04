The surge in healthcare-associated infections is driving up demand for blood pressure monitoring, consequently propelling market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global blood pressure cuffs market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.0 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for blood pressure cuffs is expected to close at US$ 642.2 million.

Increasing awareness about the importance of regular blood pressure monitoring for maintaining overall health is driving market growth. With a growing elderly population worldwide, there is a higher prevalence of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, leading to increased demand for blood pressure monitoring devices.

The rise in healthcare-associated infections has heightened the need for non-invasive blood pressure monitoring, thereby boosting market expansion.

The increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, characterized by sedentary habits, high consumption of fast food, and a lack of physical activity, is contributing to a rise in obesity rates. Habits like chewing tobacco, smoking, or vaping are known to elevate blood pressure levels. These significant factors are driving the growth of the blood pressure cuffs market as the need for regular monitoring becomes increasingly critical in addressing the health implications associated with these behaviors.

Changing lifestyles characterized by poor dietary choices, and high stress levels contribute to the increasing incidence of hypertension, fueling demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. Government initiatives promoting preventive healthcare measures and initiatives to tackle hypertension contribute to market growth by encouraging regular blood pressure monitoring.

The rising healthcare expenditure globally, coupled with improving access to healthcare services, supports the adoption of blood pressure monitoring devices, driving market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the blood pressure cuffs market was valued at US$ 603.0 million

Based on product, the automatic segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Based on End-user, the hospital segment is expected to account for high revenue in the market.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Continuous innovation in blood pressure monitoring technology, including the integration of smart features, wireless connectivity, and mobile applications, is enhancing user experience and accuracy.

Companies are increasingly focusing on developing customizable and personalized blood pressure monitoring solutions to cater to the diverse needs of patients, including those with specific medical conditions or lifestyle preferences.

There is significant growth potential for blood pressure cuffs in emerging markets, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about preventive healthcare measures.

The integration of data analytics and artificial intelligence into blood pressure monitoring devices is enabling advanced data analysis, predictive modeling, and personalized healthcare recommendations, driving innovation in the market.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market – Regional Analysis

North America holds a significant share of the blood pressure cuffs market, driven by factors such as a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a large patient population.

Technological advancements and a strong presence of key market players contribute to market growth in this region. Increasing awareness about preventive healthcare measures and government initiatives promoting regular blood pressure monitoring further boosts market expansion.

Asia Pacific exhibits significant growth potential in the blood pressure cuffs market due to factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Rising awareness about cardiovascular diseases and preventive healthcare measures drive demand for blood pressure monitoring devices in countries like China, India, and Japan. Government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to healthcare services further fuel market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

In the global market for blood pressure monitoring cuffs, companies are focused on developing affordable and dependable products for non-invasive blood pressure monitoring. Major players are also dedicated to integrating advanced technologies to improve patient safety, precision, and user comfort.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

SunTech Medical, Inc. (Halma Plc)

Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

American Diagnostic Corporation

Spengler SAS

Spacelabs Healthcare

Key developments from the market are –

In September 2022, Garmin unveiled a smart blood pressure monitor, featuring adjustable cuffs for convenient measurements of diastolic and systolic blood pressure both at home and while traveling.

In February 2022, Inbody introduced the BP 170 one-touch automatic blood pressure cuff monitor. This device offers users the capability to easily record and track essential health metrics in the comfort of their homes.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Manual

Automated

Usage

Reusable

Disposable

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Personal Use

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

