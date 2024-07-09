Bloomington, IN, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Bloom, a leading insurance services and technology provider, announces the appointment of Craig Wigginton as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Wigginton will lead the continued expansion of Ascend, the company’s cornerstone web-based platform for high value Medicare shopping, enrollment, and engagement.

Prior to joining Bloom, Wigginton held key leadership positions focused on developing and implementing cutting-edge payer technology products including CTO at Icario Health, Altruista Health, Health Integrated, and Neoforma. Most recently, Craig led the transformation of Gifted Healthcare to become a digital agency. As Bloom CTO, he will oversee the strategic advancement of Ascend as it meets increasing demand for scalable solutions that support Medicare Advantage enrollments and customer satisfaction for payers, brokers, and beneficiaries.

Wigginton’s appointment comes ahead of the industry launch of Ascend Broker, Bloom’s new multi-carrier Quote & Enroll tool. “We are thrilled to have Craig on board as our new CTO,” said Sherman Rogers, Founder and CEO of Bloom. “Craig has an impressive health care background deeply rooted in cloud technology, and the unique vision and large platform delivery experience we need today to drive Bloom’s innovation and growth.”

“Bloom’s Ascend technology platform is a powerful, well-proven solution for enabling quality health plan enrollment,” said Annie Lamont, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Oak HC/FT. “Craig’s leadership in tech will be instrumental as the company continues to expand Ascend to meet demand for seamless Medicare Advantage enrollment, delivery, and management.”