Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink With Collagen and Skincare Supplements Will Highlight ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program,

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink With Collagen and Skincare Supplements Will Highlight ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program,

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Bloom Beauty Essence® Provides Skincare Protection Morning, Noon, and Night

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink provides the skin with needed moisture and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink provides the skin with needed moisture and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bloom Beauty Essence® will promote its “Skin Care Drink With Collagen” and skincare supplements this month to retail buyers from large and small chains in the United States.

The first delicious, effective skincare drink with collagen will participate in ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program,” the retail industry’s version of speed dating. ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are excited that buyers from the major retailers in the country will get to know Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink With Collagen and our two skincare supplements,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a German pharmaceutical company. “Retailers know that Americans are more concerned about their skin today than ever before. Our collagen drink is a healthy alternative to sugary beverages, which experts say is bad for you and your skin.”

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink With Collagen combines natural antioxidants from black currants with aloe vera, vitamin B3, biotin, and a special, high-quality collagen complex with high bioavailability.

“Just like many people need an energy boost during the day, our beverage is a great boost for your skin when you are on the go,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “We developed a nourishing alternative to sugary sweet drinks.”

What makes Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink With Collagen special is that it contains just as much collagen as a beauty shot.

“With our beverage, you can use a straw, and it tastes great,” she added.

Bloom Beauty Essence® will also promote at ECRM its skincare supplements, which help revitalize your skin during the day and while you sleep. 

Bloom Beauty Essence® Day Spa provides a protective shield to prevent premature aging. In addition, the Day Spa contains natural antioxidants from guava, amla fruit, and microalgae.

Before you go to sleep, Bloom Beauty Essence® Night Spa replenishes lost moisture and luminosity for a radiant complexion in the morning. The Night Spa contains superfoods, such as pomegranate and gluten-free wheat extracts. It is also rich in vitamins E, C, and minerals, such as magnesium, calcium, and potassium.

“We are excited about all the retail buyers learning about Bloom Beauty Essence® products,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “We have skincare products that protect your skin morning, noon, and night. 

To purchase Bloom Beauty Essence® products, visit onelavi.com.

 

Attachment

  • Bloom Beauty Essence Skin Care Drink with Collagen 
CONTACT: Robert Grant
BLOOM BEAUTY ESSENCE® 
561-421-3045
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.