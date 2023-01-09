Jamie Matusek, Former Client and COO, To Assume Agency Leadership Role

Austin, TX, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bloom Communications, a mission-driven, full-service communications agency headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional locations in Portland, Oregon, and Asheville, North Carolina, announced today that Bloom Communications founder, Brianna McKinney, is transitioning CEO leadership to Jamie Matusek. Matusek previously served as Bloom’s COO and was a former client of the agency. With more than 25 years of corporate leadership experience, Matusek is well-poised to lead the agency into its next phase of growth. McKinney will continue to be involved, setting the agency vision and assuming financial and legal responsibility in a founder/owner role.

Bloom celebrates its 11th anniversary this month, and has evolved from a one-client agency in 2012 to a full-service agency operating from 3 cities: Austin, Portland, and Asheville. Additionally, in 2022 Bloom became Texas’s first and only B Corp Certified PR/Marketing agency.

“It was a dream of mine to create and build an agency that turns the typical agency on its head and supports the health of our community at the same time,” said McKinney. “I feel like I’ve accomplished that with incredible support from our team, clients, and partners over the past decade, including the cherry on top which is earning our B Corp certification last year. I have additional dreams I want to pursue and the timing is right to harness the power of change and really bring it forth to the benefit of the team and our clients. Agency values are at the core of Bloom’s success. I have full confidence in Jamie’s ability to strategically lead our team into the next decade and beyond, while maintaining a people-first culture in how we treat our employees, clients, and partners. I am excited for the growth and opportunities new leadership will bring for Bloom.”

The vision of the agency remains the same: to inspire and ignite people to action through powerful storytelling—creating healthier and more sustainable communities.

“I am incredibly honored to have earned the opportunity to lead Bloom Communications as its next CEO,” said Matusek. The agency and its people are near and dear to my heart, and I bring a unique perspective having been a previous client of Bloom’s. I have the privilege of building upon the solid foundation Brianna has established over the past decade and continuing to grow our people and our agency footprint, while ensuring the culture of the agency remains intact. I am humbled by this opportunity and I look forward to ways the agency will continue to evolve under my leadership.”

Matusek joined Bloom Communications in 2020 and has held leadership roles throughout her career with a focus on marketing, sales, operations, client relationship management, and culture development. Bloom’s give-back culture aligns with Matusek’s personal values. In addition to her leadership role at the agency, she is actively involved in community nonprofits such as AGE of Central Texas, Restoration Covenant Church, and Well Aware – and supporting professional organizations including Women Communicators of Austin.

Matusek assumed the role of CEO on January 1, 2023.

A Public Benefit Corporation and B Corp established in 2012, Bloom Communications is a research-based, full-service communications agency integrating marketing, public relations, and creative services. Partnering exclusively with mission-driven organizations dedicated to growing and impacting their communities, we leverage the diverse expertise of our team, providing unparalleled experience and services with the personal touch of a boutique agency. To learn more, visit bloomcommunications.com.

