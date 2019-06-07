Breaking News
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a  securities  class  action  lawsuit  has  been  filed  in  the  United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Bloom Energy Corporation

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 29, 2019

NEW YORK, NY, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed  in  the  United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BE) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s July 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).

Investors who purchased the shares of Bloom Energy Corporation are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, you may, no later than July 29, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Bloom Energy Corporation.

In July 2018, Bloom Energy completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 18 million shares of common stock priced at $15 per share. On November 5, 2018, Bloom Energy revealed that it had only delivered 206 system deployments (i.e., “acceptances”) for third quarter 2018, significantly below its previously-issued guidance of 215 to 235 acceptances. For fourth quarter 2018, the Company expected only 225 to 275 acceptances, well below the more than 300 acceptances that analysts expected.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.76 per share, more than 25%, to close at $17.25 per share on November 6, 2018, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Bloom Energy’s stock has traded as low as $8.88 per share, significantly below the $15 offering price.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at   www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

