Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhao Yan, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Bloomage, represented the Chinese business community at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2023, held in San Franciso, U.S., between Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, to attend several discussions on sustainable business development.

This year, one of the focal points at the summit centered around the theme of “Global Sustainable Development.” Reflecting on this subject, Zhao Yan commented, “Never before has our global society been so intricately interconnected. The shared challenges and objectives in sustainable development have brought us to a profound realization of our ‘Global Community of Shared Future.’ It is imperative that we harbor a reverence for nature, judiciously harness technology, reshape the Earth’s resources, and collectively safeguard our sole blue planet.”

Furthermore, Zhao Yan emphasized the pivotal role that the Asia-Pacific business community plays in fostering robust global economic and trade cooperation and development. “It is crucial to intensify multi-faceted collaboration, fostering openness, inclusivity, interconnectedness, joint creation, and cooperative success. This will significantly contribute to the prosperity and advancement of the global economy and human society,” she stated.

The APEC CEO Summit is a prestigious gathering of APEC economic leaders aimed at discussing pressing Asia-Pacific affairs and fostering stronger economic cooperation. It is a vital platform to exchange knowledge and insights between experts and the business community, making it one of the most influential business events in the Asia-Pacific region.

This year’s summit also prominently featured the theme of “Creating Economic Opportunity,” which highlighted key issues such as green and low-carbon transformation of industries and sustainable development. Its goal is to propose actionable, effective solutions for balanced economic growth, setting the foundation for success in the Asia-Pacific region and the overall global economy.

In 2000, Bloomage (formerly Bloomage Biotech) took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage has emerged as a leading global biotechnology and biomaterial company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. Bloomage is dedicated to improving people’s quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

