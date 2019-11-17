Bloomberg admits he was wrong, apologizes for ‘stop and frisk’ – NY Times

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg admitted he was wrong to support the “stop and frisk” police practice that ensnared disproportionate numbers of blacks and Latinos, apologizing to a largely African-American church on Sunday as he weighs a presidential bid.
