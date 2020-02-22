Bloomberg campaign builds out digital arm Hawkfish ahead of 2020 election

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s campaign has pumped $25.7 million into the billionaire candidate’s little-known digital arm Hawkfish since he entered the race last November, according to disclosures to the Federal Election Commission.
