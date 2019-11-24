Bloomberg News will not investigate Michael Bloomberg or Democratic rivals

Bloomberg News said on Sunday it will not investigate its founder and former New York mayor, Michael Bloomberg, after he launched his candidacy for the Democratic primaries, continuing a policy of limiting coverage of its top executive.
