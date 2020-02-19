Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg will sell Bloomberg LP, the financial information company that made him a billionaire, if he is elected to the White House in November, his campaign confirmed on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bloomberg to sell his company if elected president: campaign - February 18, 2020
- New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day as death toll passes 2,000 - February 18, 2020
- South Korea confirms 15 new cases of coronavirus - February 18, 2020