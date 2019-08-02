Breaking News
Bloomfield Capital Hires Adam Candler to Expand West Coast Originations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bloomfield Capital, a national direct commercial real estate lender and equity investor has announced that Adam Candler has joined their Los Angeles office to spearhead West Coast originations.

Adam’s primary responsibilities will be originating senior bridge loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments across all commercial real estate asset classes, with a focus on the Western United States.  “We are excited to welcome Adam to the Bloomfield Capital team,” stated Nicholas Coburn, Managing Partner and Founder of Bloomfield Capital. “His proven effectiveness in deal origination paired with a deep West Coast network of brokers and developers make Adam a great fit for our growing investment team.” Coburn added.

Prior to joining Bloomfield Capital, Adam was a commercial loan officer at Arixa Capital, a debt fund based in Westwood, CA, specializing in ground-up construction, acquisition and development loans, and value-add repositionings. Between 2014 and 2018, Adam worked for George Smith Partners, a commercial real estate debt and equity brokerage firm based in Century City, CA, known for highly structured transactions. During his time there, his team closed over $425M in commercial debt and equity financings. Adam received his MBA with a focus in Real Estate Finance from the University of Southern California and received his undergraduate degree from San Diego State University. He also served in the U.S. Navy as a Helicopter Search and Rescue Swimmer.

About Bloomfield Capital
Bloomfield Capital is a direct lender and equity investor in commercial real estate assets nationwide. With offices in Los Angeles, Detroit, New York, Denver, Chicago, and Portland, Bloomfield Capital’s team draws from a broad base of commercial real estate and finance experience. The firm provides debt and equity solutions to meet the demands of time-sensitive and complex transactions. Bloomfield Capital specializes in small to medium sized financings from $2-20 million in the form of bridge loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments.

Bloomfield Capital Contact:                                         
Nicholas Coburn
Managing Partner                                                                                  
248-745-1700                                                                
[email protected]
www.bloomfieldcapital.com

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
