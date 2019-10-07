Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bloomfield Capital Provides $13.2 Million Senior Bridge Loan, Secured by a 20,000 SF Retail Center in Huntington Beach, CA.

Bloomfield Capital Provides $13.2 Million Senior Bridge Loan, Secured by a 20,000 SF Retail Center in Huntington Beach, CA.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bloomfield Capital, a national direct lender and equity investor, has announced the closing of a $13.2 million senior bridge loan on a multi-tenant retail center in Huntington Beach, CA.

The Property is located on a signalized corner along the Pacific Coast Highway, providing thoroughfare access from Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire – with an average daily traffic count of over 74,000 vehicles. The restaurants and storefronts are a popular destination for locals and visitors and are the closest walkable venue for the nearby Huntington Harbor communities, marina and public beach park.

Bloomfield’s bridge loan will fund the remaining portion of a full property renovation, finance leasing commissions, and retire the current debt.

The Sponsors have owned the property for over a decade and have built relationships with local businesses and the community. The tenancy has been fully upgraded in the past three years, and the property common areas improved.

“This transaction required an understanding of both the sponsor’s investment in the property, and its unique location.” stated Nicholas Coburn of Bloomfield Capital. “We had to move quickly to close this within the prescribed timeframe, but we liked the market and understood the time and capital the borrowers had invested in making the center a success. Community engagement by a property owner is just one of those intangibles that can make all the difference.”  Bloomfield closed the loan in less than four weeks.

About Bloomfield Capital
Bloomfield Capital is a direct lender and equity investor in commercial real estate assets nationwide. With offices in Detroit, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, and Portland, Bloomfield Capital’s team draws from a broad base of commercial real estate and finance experience. The firm provides debt and equity solutions to meet the demands of time-sensitive and complex transactions. Bloomfield Capital specializes in small to medium sized financings from $2-20 million in the form of bridge loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments.

Bloomfield Capital Contact:                                        
Brent Truscott
Partner                                                                        
248-745-1700                                                                
[email protected]
www.bloomfieldcapital.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.