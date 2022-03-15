Blow-Fill-Seal Equipment Market to Be Worth US$ 7.7 Billion by The Year 2028 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

US$ 7.7 Billion Global Blow-Fill-Seal Equipment Market Poised to Grow by an Impressive 2.2x Considering Increasing Demand for Clean Packaging

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Blow-Fill-Seal Equipment Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% by the end of the forecast period (2022-2028). Growth in the market is underpinned by rapid development and advancement in packaging industries, coupled with rising application in diverse end-use sectors.

Increasing demand for aseptic packaging in the pharmaceutical industry is projected to be a critical factor driving the sales of blow-fill-seal equipment-required for packaging forms including vials, bottles, prefilled syringes, and ampoules. Moreover, unique ability of blow-fill-seal equipment to pack formulated drugs in clean and contamination free environment, without any human interface, thereby increasing the product safety, is also projected to increase the demand for blow-fill-seal equipment, during the assessment period 2022-2028.

Other than liquid filled containers, packaging of different types of ointments, gels, and food products including soft drinks and milk products, is also expected to influence the global blow-fill-seal equipment market. However, the pharmaceutical industry is evaluated to hold a lion’s share to the tune of nearly 90% of the global blow-fill-seal equipment market.

Attribute Details Blow-fill-seal Equipment Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 5.6 Bn Blow-fill-seal Equipment Market Size Value in 2028 US$ 7.7 Bn Blow-fill-seal Equipment Market Historical CAGR (2013-2021) 4.4% Collective Value Share: Top 5 Companies (2021A) 9% Blow-fill-seal Equipment Market CAGR (2022-2028) 5.9%

Ever since the inception of blow-fill-seal equipment, the technology has remained a sustainable process for packaging biological products, considering its aseptic nature and high automations and low production errors. Moreover, increasing pharmaceutical demands for efficient drug packaging through smaller batch size production, efficient time-to-market, and less API waste would also drive the blow-fill-seal equipment market.

Given the risks associated with glass vials and syringes, plastic for blow-fill-seal equipment is evaluated to dominate the global blow-fill-seal equipment market. Chances of either glass fragments entering the patient’s body or glass packaging breaking during production or transportation are some key factors complementing the demand for plastic containers made though blow-fill-seal technologies. To address packaging limitations including delamination (flaking) and breakage, the pharmaceutical industry is also moving towards alternative packaging formats like polymer containers, enabling a broad array of designs similar to blow-fill-seal packaging. Additionally, universal acceptance of blow-fill-seal equipment and technologies by various global authorities including FDA, EMEA, and USP will further boost the growth of global blow-fill-seal equipment market.

“The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) has characterized blow-fill-seal technology as an advanced aseptic processing machine. Government and regulatory bodies’ positive nod to BFS technology in the packaging of liquid products is a critical factor driving the blow-fill-seal equipment market, globally. However, high initial set up cost including operator training, establishing technology-specific quality systems, allocation of validation resources is projected to restrict the sales of blow-fill-seal equipment in the global market”, Lead Analyst, Packaging Industry, Future Market Insights

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Production Capacity, Product Type, End-Use Industry, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Rommelag Kunststoff- Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH

• Hunan CHINASUN Pharmaceutical Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

• Weiler Engineering Inc.

• Brevetti Angela S.R.L.

• Marchesini Group S.p.A.

• Serac Inc.

• GEA Group

• SIPA S.p.A.

• Sidel S.A. Pricing Available upon Request

FMI predicts further increased adoption of blow-fill-seal equipment in the next five years, considering growing acceptance in the beverages packaging industry for in-house container development and filling. Customized blow-fill-seal equipment are expected to eliminate the need for raw material warehousing along with handling process, especially in cold drink companies looking for efficient and economical in-house BFS packaging facilities. Moreover, enhanced sealing and leak proofing offered by blow-fill-seal equipment is projected to drive the market, as it would further reduce the material and time consumption during secondary packaging in pharmaceutical and F&B industries. Given to the growing demand of blow-fill-seal equipment for clean packaging, manufacturers are developing highly efficient with high output capacity. Increased research and development activities among manufacturers to step up the innovations in the global blow-fill-seal equipment market will further drive up the adoption.

The global blow-fill-seal equipment market is a monopoly to Rommelag, holding close to 90% of the total market share. However, tier-3 manufactures including Brevetti Angela S.R.L., Serac Inc. and SIPA S.p.A are expected to contribute majority of revenue share in the global blow-fill-seal equipment market. In terms of forward market strategies, New Product Development (NPD) and strategic collaborations would be the way ahead for many top players in the global blow-fill-seal market. For more insights on the competitive landscape of the global blow-fill-seal market.

