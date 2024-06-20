Bolstering Ethereum Network Compliance in a Dynamic Regulatory Landscape

Evanston, IL, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — bloXroute, a pioneer in blockchain infrastructure solutions, announces the launch of Compliance Lists, a new product aimed at fortifying security and regulatory adherence across the Ethereum network.

Compliance Lists enables block builders and validators to utilize predefined watchlists of addresses, tailored to specific criteria and maintained by recognized authorities. These lists serve as effective tools for mitigating risks associated with sanctioned entities, cybercrime, and suspicious activities.

Compliance Lists launches with five available lists:

OFAC: Addresses sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Sanction Watchlist: Addresses belonging to sanctioned entities globally.

Sanction Exposure Watchlist: Addresses exposed to funds related to sanctioned entities.

Cybercrime Watchlist: Addresses involved in known cybercrime activities.

Suspicious Watchlist: Addresses suspected of involvement in crime or sanctions.

As of May 29, 2024, these compliance lists collectively encompass over 130,000 addresses, providing robust coverage against potential threats.

“We are thrilled to introduce Compliance Lists, a critical addition to our suite of services,” said Eyal Markovich, COO at bloXroute. “This product underscores our commitment to enhancing transaction security and regulatory compliance.”

bloXroute provides blockchain developers and enterprises with scalable and efficient blockchain infrastructure solutions. Its technology accelerates block propagation and improves network performance, empowering blockchain applications with enhanced scalability and security.

For more information on Compliance Lists and other innovative solutions from bloXroute, visit bloXroute’s website.

