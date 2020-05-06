Blucora Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

IRVING, Texas, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of tax-smart financial solutions that empower people to achieve their goals, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Increased total revenue by 17% year-over-year (y/y), including addition of 1st Global

Strong cash position through healthy cash flows and access to credit, ending the quarter with $168.2 million in cash and cash equivalents

Achieved $390 million of net flows in to Advisory Assets and $124 million into Total Client Assets

Total Client Assets ended the quarter at $61.0 billion, with $23.6 billion, or 38.7%, in Advisory Assets

New leadership additions and organizational realignment to support and accelerate our growth priorities

Recorded impairment of goodwill of approximately $271 million relating to wealth management business

“I’m extremely proud of our leadership team and employees, who have adapted quickly to ensure that we could operate productively and continue to meet the needs of our customers without interruption during the COVID-19 health crisis,” said Chris Walters, Blucora’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that our first quarter results reflect our wealth management business performing well with business continuity in place despite the COVID-19 outbreak and with results of that business for the first quarter ahead of expectations. That said, the pandemic’s impact on the economy and markets led us to perform a review the goodwill of our business units and record an impairment relating to our wealth management business. With respect to our tax preparation business, the extension of the tax season to July has pushed the tax preparation business’s volume, and associated revenue, into subsequent quarters.”

“Overall, we feel fortunate to have two strong businesses with ongoing demand in this challenging environment, and will continue to position the Company to best support our customers, advisors and stockholders today, and over the long-term. As part of this, I was pleased to announce recently that we now have a full leadership team in place and the operational structure that I believe will support and accelerate the execution of our priorities.”

Summary Financial Performance: Q1 2020

($ in millions except per share amounts)

Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Revenue: Wealth Management $ 145.0 $ 89.5 62 % Tax Preparation $ 118.3 $ 136.2 (13 )% Total Revenue $ 263.3 $ 225.8 17 % Segment Income: Wealth Management $ 22.6 $ 11.5 96 % Tax Preparation $ 37.8 $ 79.3 (52 )% Total Segment Income $ 60.4 $ 90.8 (34 )% Unallocated Corporate Operating Expenses $ (7.0 ) $ (7.1 ) (1 )% GAAP: Operating Income (Loss) (1) $ (241.8 ) $ 70.1 (445 )% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Blucora, Inc. (1) $ (315.5 ) $ 62.2 (607 )% Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ (6.60 ) $ 1.25 (623 )% Non-GAAP: (2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 53.3 $ 83.7 (36 )% Net Income $ 43.6 $ 77.2 (44 )% Diluted Net Income per Share $ 0.90 $ 1.56 (42 )%

____________________________

(1) Included an impairment of goodwill of $270.6 million related to the Wealth Management business.

(2) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.



Outlook

The increased level of uncertainty around the near and longer-term impact of COVID-19, as well as the extension of the tax season into the 3rd quarter with a July 15 deadline, has delayed filing volume and makes it difficult to accurately predict the timing, volume and revenue of remaining tax-year 2019 filings. Due to these factors, and to maintain flexibility in an uncertain environment, the Company is withdrawing its prior first half 2020 tax preparation outlook and not providing additional outlook guidance at this time.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss the first quarter, its outlook for full year 2020, its tax season update, and other business matters. We will also provide the prepared remarks for the conference call along with supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com prior to the call. The supplemental financial information has also been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. A replay of the call will be available on our website.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the leading tax-focused broker-dealer, with $61 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2020, and (ii) tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users in 2019. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com .

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this release, terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “may,” “forecasts,” “projects” and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from management’s expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the impact of the recent coronavirus outbreak on our results of operations and our business, including the impact of the resulting economic downturn and the extension of tax filing deadlines and other related relief; our ability to effectively implement our future business plans and growth strategy; our ability to effectively compete within our industry; our ability to attract and retain financial advisors, qualified employees, clients, and customers, as well as our ability to provide strong customer/client service; our ability to close, finance, and realize all of the anticipated benefits of our recent or pending acquisitions, as well as our ability to integrate the operations of recently acquired businesses, and the potential impact of such acquisitions on our existing indebtedness and leverage; our future capital requirements and the availability of financing, if necessary; our ability to meet our current and future debt service obligations, including our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants; downgrade of the Company’s credit ratings; our ability to generate strong investment performance for our clients and the impact of the financial markets on our clients’ portfolios; the impact of new or changing legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) on our business, including our ability to successfully address and comply with such legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) and increased costs, reductions of revenue, and potential fines, penalties or disgorgement to which we may be subject as a result thereof; risks, burdens, and costs, including fines, penalties or disgorgement, associated with our business being subjected to regulatory inquiries, investigations or initiatives; risks associated with legal proceedings, including litigation and regulatory proceedings; our ability to manage leadership and employee transitions, including costs and time burdens on management and our board of directors related thereto; political and economic conditions and events that directly or indirectly impact the wealth management and tax preparation industries; our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, including our ability to successfully release new products and services or improve upon existing products and services; the compromising of confidentiality, availability or integrity of information, including cyberattacks; our expectations concerning the revenues we generate from fees associated with the financial products that we distribute; risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment; our ability to develop, establish, and maintain strong brands; risks associated with the use and implementation of information technology and the effect of security breaches, computer viruses, and computer hacking attacks; our ability to comply with laws and regulations regarding privacy and protection of user data; our ability to maintain our relationships with third-party partners, providers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, contractors, financial institutions, industry associations, and licensing partners, and our expectations regarding and reliance on the products, tools, platforms, systems, and services provided by these third parties; our beliefs and expectations regarding the seasonality of our business; our assessments and estimates that determine our effective tax rate; and our ability to protect our intellectual property and the impact of any claim that we have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue: Wealth management services revenue $ 144,989 $ 89,532 Tax preparation services revenue 118,331 136,236 Total revenue 263,320 225,768 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth management services cost of revenue 102,342 61,374 Tax preparation services cost of revenue 4,013 4,201 Total cost of revenue 106,355 65,575 Engineering and technology 8,515 6,529 Sales and marketing 79,710 55,572 General and administrative 24,728 17,077 Acquisition and integration 5,682 1,797 Depreciation 1,796 1,061 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 7,748 8,044 Impairment of goodwill 270,625 — Total operating expenses 505,159 155,655 Operating income (loss) (241,839 ) 70,113 Other loss, net (1) (6,135 ) (3,958 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (247,974 ) 66,155 Income tax expense (67,520 ) (3,985 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ (315,494 ) $ 62,170 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Blucora, Inc.: Basic $ (6.60 ) $ 1.29 Diluted $ (6.60 ) $ 1.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,827 48,161 Diluted 47,827 49,542

____________________________

(1) Other loss, net consisted of the following (in thousands):

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest expense $ 5,316 $ 3,776 Amortization of debt issuance costs 313 172 Accretion of debt discounts 68 38 Total interest expense 5,697 3,986 Interest income (14 ) (140 ) Other 452 112 Other loss, net $ 6,135 $ 3,958

Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,198 $ 80,820 Cash segregated under federal or other regulations 1,170 5,630 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 25,343 16,266 Commissions receivable 17,719 21,176 Other receivables 6,141 2,902 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 13,387 12,349 Total current assets 231,958 139,143 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 31,807 18,706 Right-of-use assets, net 29,224 10,151 Goodwill, net 391,084 662,375 Other intangible assets, net 282,462 290,211 Deferred tax asset, net — 9,997 Other long-term assets 4,397 6,989 Total long-term assets 738,974 998,429 Total assets $ 970,932 $ 1,137,572 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,085 $ 10,969 Commissions and advisory fees payable 17,940 19,905 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,760 36,144 Deferred revenue—current 4,425 12,014 Lease liabilities—current 2,187 3,272 Current portion of long-term debt, net 56,229 11,228 Total current liabilities 170,626 93,532 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 381,521 381,485 Deferred tax liability, net 47,502 — Deferred revenue—long-term 6,941 7,172 Lease liabilities—long-term 31,509 5,916 Other long-term liabilities 6,658 5,952 Total long-term liabilities 474,131 400,525 Total liabilities 644,757 494,057 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par $0.0001—900,000 authorized shares; 49,148 shares issued and 47,842 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020; 49,059 shares issued and 47,753 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,584,854 1,586,972 Accumulated deficit (1,230,285 ) (914,791 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (272 ) Treasury stock, at cost—1,306 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (28,399 ) (28,399 ) Total stockholders’ equity 326,175 643,515 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 970,932 $ 1,137,572

Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (315,494 ) $ 62,170 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation (1,201 ) 2,443 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,168 9,354 Impairment of goodwill 270,625 — Reduction of right-of-use lease assets 1,625 904 Deferred income taxes 57,898 (972 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 313 172 Accretion of debt discounts 68 38 Other 919 — Cash provided (used) by changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,066 ) (8,395 ) Commissions receivable 3,457 1,180 Other receivables (3,239 ) (42 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,715 ) (3,085 ) Other long-term assets 2,560 (841 ) Accounts payable 17,744 6,432 Commissions and advisory fees payable (1,965 ) (1,544 ) Lease liabilities (1,289 ) — Deferred revenue (7,820 ) (4,524 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities 23,276 6,946 Net cash provided by operating activities 46,864 70,236 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,715 ) (1,243 ) Net cash used by investing activities (7,715 ) (1,243 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities 55,000 — Payments on credit facilities (10,313 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises — 283 Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards (918 ) (2,425 ) Contingent consideration payments for business acquisition — (943 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 43,769 (3,085 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — 15 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 82,918 65,923 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 86,450 85,366 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 169,368 $ 151,289

Blucora, Inc.

Segment Information

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue: Wealth Management (1) $ 144,989 $ 89,532 Tax Preparation (1) 118,331 136,236 Total revenue 263,320 225,768 Operating income: Wealth Management 22,598 11,540 Tax Preparation 37,753 79,272 Corporate-level activity (2) (302,190 ) (20,699 ) Total operating income (loss) (241,839 ) 70,113 Other loss, net (6,135 ) (3,958 ) Income tax expense (67,520 ) (3,985 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ (315,494 ) $ 62,170

____________________________

(1) Revenues by major category within each segment are presented below (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Wealth Management: Advisory $ 78,757 $ 39,757 Commission 50,580 37,160 Asset-based 10,579 9,693 Transaction and fee 5,073 2,922 Total Wealth Management revenue $ 144,989 $ 89,532 Tax Preparation: Consumer $ 103,821 $ 123,942 Professional 14,510 12,294 Total Tax Preparation revenue $ 118,331 $ 136,236

(2) Corporate-level activity included the following (in thousands):

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating expenses $ 7,016 $ 7,105 Stock-based compensation (1,201 ) 2,443 Acquisition and integration costs 5,682 1,797 Executive transition costs 9,184 — Headquarters relocation costs 716 — Depreciation 2,420 1,310 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,748 8,044 Impairment of goodwill 270,625 — Total corporate-level activity $ 302,190 $ 20,699

Blucora, Inc.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. (2) $ (315,494 ) $ 62,170 Stock-based compensation (1,201 ) 2,443 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,168 9,354 Other loss, net 6,135 3,958 Acquisition and integration costs 5,682 1,797 Impairment of goodwill 270,625 — Executive transition costs 9,184 — Headquarters relocation costs 716 — Income tax expense 67,520 3,985 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,335 $ 83,707

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. (2) $ (315,494 ) $ 62,170 Stock-based compensation (1,201 ) 2,443 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,748 8,044 Acquisition and integration costs 5,682 1,797 Impairment of goodwill 270,625 — Executive transition costs 9,184 — Headquarters relocation costs 716 — Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (736 ) (411 ) Non-cash income tax expense 67,037 3,151 Non-GAAP net income $ 43,561 $ 77,194 Per diluted share: Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. (2) (3) $ (6.54 ) $ 1.25 Stock-based compensation (0.02 ) 0.05 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.16 0.17 Acquisition and integration costs 0.12 0.04 Impairment of goodwill 5.61 — Executive transition costs 0.19 — Headquarters relocation costs 0.01 — Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Non-cash income tax expense 1.39 0.06 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.90 $ 1.56 Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating per Non-GAAP net income per share 48,253 49,542







