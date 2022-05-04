Blucora Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

DALLAS, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax focused financial solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Grew total revenue over 10% year over year to $307.6 million in Q1 2022.

TaxAct gained 19bp of market share during the tax season – delivering on our promise at Investor Day.

Avantax delivered net positive flows for the quarter, first time since Q1 2020.

Ended the first quarter with total client assets of $86.1 billion, growing percent of advisory assets to 47.5%.

Advisory assets at the end of the first quarter were $40.9 billion, with $1.2 billion growth in net new advisory assets, the highest ever for the Company.

Expectation of double-digit top line growth for TaxAct for tax year 2021.

“During our Investor Day in June of last year we shared a number of goals, that when achieved, would signal the positive execution of our strategy. I am happy to report that we have effectively executed on the most critical of these metrics and we feel better positioned than ever to deliver sustainable, profitable growth,” commented Chris Walters, Blucora’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite short-term headwinds associated with volatility in equity markets and an unexpected dip in DIY tax filers this season, we expect to deliver double digit revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth for the business. This will be driven by market share and ARPU gains in TaxAct, and net positive flows, shifts to higher ROA revenue streams and a rising interest rate environment in Avantax.”

Full Year 2022 Outlook

With the bulk of the tax season now complete, Blucora is providing a consolidated outlook for fiscal 2022, including a revised outlook for the Tax Software segment, for total revenue of between $937.5 and $971.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $143.5 and $162.0 million, compared to $885.2 million and $138.5 million, respectively, in fiscal 2021.

Summary Financial Performance: Q1 2022

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Revenue: Wealth Management $ 166.4 $ 154.5 7.7 % Tax Software 141.2 123.9 14.0 % Total Revenue $ 307.6 $ 278.4 10.5 % Segment Operating Income Wealth Management $ 16.5 $ 19.4 (14.9 ) % Tax Software 58.0 50.9 13.9 % Total Segment Operating Income $ 74.5 $ 70.3 6.0 % Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $ (7.3 ) $ (5.7 ) (28.1 ) % GAAP: Operating Income $ 45.0 $ 37.2 21.0 % Net Income $ 34.6 $ 27.6 25.4 % Net Income per share — Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.56 25.0 % Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 67.2 $ 64.6 4.0 % Net Income (1) $ 52.6 $ 51.0 3.1 % Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $ 1.06 $ 1.04 1.9 %

______________________________ (1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.



Full Year 2022 Outlook

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2022 Outlook Wealth Management Revenue $690.0 – $720.0 Tax Software Revenue $247.5 – $251.0 Total Revenue $937.5 – $971.0 Wealth Management Segment Operating Income $85.0 – $100.0 Tax Software Segment Operating Income $89.0 – $91.0 Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $30.5 – $29.0 GAAP: Net Income $22.5 – $43.5 Net Income per share — Diluted $0.46 – $0.89 Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $143.5 – $162.0 Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $81.0 – $100.0 Non-GAAP Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $1.65 – $2.04

______________________________ (1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.



Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss first quarter results, its outlook for full year 2022, its tax season update, and other business matters. We will also provide supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com prior to the call. A replay of the call will be available on our website.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $86 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with over 3 million consumer users and approximately 24,500 professional users in 2021. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

BLUCORA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Wealth Management $ 166,403 $ 154,491 Tax Software 141,150 123,892 Total revenue 307,553 278,383 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth Management 119,874 108,623 Tax Software 9,426 5,578 Total cost of revenue 129,300 114,201 Engineering and technology 8,504 7,128 Sales and marketing 84,403 77,562 General and administrative 29,075 24,685 Acquisition and integration 1,666 8,103 Depreciation 2,931 2,300 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,631 7,175 Total operating expenses 262,510 241,154 Operating income 45,043 37,229 Interest expense and other, net (1) (7,841 ) (7,883 ) Income before income taxes 37,202 29,346 Income tax expense (2,582 ) (1,700 ) Net income $ 34,620 $ 27,646 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.56 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,513 48,261 Diluted 49,747 49,097

______________________________ (1) Interest expense and other, net consisted of the following (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Interest expense $ 7,130 $ 7,183 Amortization of debt issuance costs 389 363 Amortization of debt discount 292 277 Total interest expense 7,811 7,823 Interest income and other 30 60 Interest expense and other, net $ 7,841 $ 7,883



BLUCORA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,222 $ 134,824 Accounts receivable, net 26,618 21,906 Commissions and advisory fees receivable 22,890 25,073 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,695 18,476 Total current assets 215,425 200,279 Long-term assets: Property, equipment, and software, net 73,687 73,638 Right-of-use assets, net 20,113 20,466 Goodwill, net 454,821 454,821 Acquired intangible assets, net 296,894 302,289 Other long-term assets 23,019 20,450 Total long-term assets 868,534 871,664 Total assets $ 1,083,959 $ 1,071,943 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,879 $ 8,216 Commissions and advisory fees payable 15,387 17,940 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 61,255 65,678 Current deferred revenue 8,459 13,180 Current lease liabilities 4,945 4,896 Current portion of long-term debt 1,812 1,812 Total current liabilities 115,737 111,722 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 553,297 553,134 Long-term lease liabilities 32,504 33,267 Deferred tax liabilities, net 19,480 20,124 Long-term deferred revenue 5,090 5,322 Other long-term liabilities 8,978 6,752 Total long-term liabilities 619,349 618,599 Total liabilities 735,086 730,321 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—900,000 authorized shares; 50,384 shares issued and 47,433 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022; 50,137 shares issued and 48,831 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,622,973 1,619,805 Accumulated deficit (1,215,169 ) (1,249,789 ) Treasury stock, at cost—2,951 shares at March 31, 2022 and 1,306 shares at December 31, 2021 (58,936 ) (28,399 ) Total stockholders’ equity 348,873 341,622 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,083,959 $ 1,071,943



BLUCORA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 34,620 $ 27,646 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,305 10,418 Stock-based compensation 6,225 5,610 Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 1,700 6,300 Reduction of right-of-use lease assets 353 569 Deferred income taxes (644 ) (269 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 681 640 Accretion of lease liabilities 514 514 Other non-cash items 1,101 (78 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable, net (4,647 ) (11,541 ) Commissions and advisory fees receivable 2,183 111 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,741 ) (1,163 ) Other long-term assets (3,363 ) (828 ) Accounts payable 15,663 12,729 Commissions and advisory fees payable (2,553 ) (259 ) Lease liabilities (1,229 ) (172 ) Deferred revenue (4,953 ) (7,250 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (6,872 ) 10,745 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,343 53,722 Investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and software (4,731 ) (8,598 ) Asset acquisitions (751 ) (587 ) Net cash used by investing activities (5,482 ) (9,185 ) Financing activities: Payments on credit facilities (453 ) (453 ) Stock repurchases (30,537 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 96 63 Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards (1,569 ) (865 ) Net cash used by financing activities (32,463 ) (1,255 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 9,398 43,282 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 134,824 150,762 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 144,222 $ 194,044 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 850 $ — Cash paid for interest $ 7,107 $ 7,123



BLUCORA, INC.

Segment Information and Revenue

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Information on reportable segments currently presented to our Chief Executive Officer (our chief operating decision maker) and a reconciliation to consolidated net income are presented below:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Wealth Management $ 166,403 $ 154,491 Tax Software 141,150 123,892 Total revenue 307,553 278,383 Operating income (loss): Wealth Management 16,421 19,396 Tax Software 58,030 50,888 Corporate-level activity (29,408 ) (33,055 ) Total operating income 45,043 37,229 Interest expense and other, net (7,841 ) (7,883 ) Income before income taxes 37,202 29,346 Income tax expense (2,582 ) (1,700 ) Net income $ 34,620 $ 27,646

Revenues by major category within each segment are presented below:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Wealth Management: Advisory $ 107,169 $ 91,119 Commission 47,655 52,534 Asset-based 5,663 5,329 Transaction and fee 5,916 5,509 Total Wealth Management revenue $ 166,403 $ 154,491 Tax Software: Consumer $ 125,261 $ 110,567 Professional 15,889 13,325 Total Tax Software revenue $ 141,150 $ 123,892

Corporate-level activity included the following:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Unallocated corporate-level general and administrative expenses $ 7,292 $ 5,694 Stock-based compensation 6,225 5,610 Acquisition and integration 1,666 8,103 Depreciation 4,674 3,243 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,631 7,175 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 2,920 3,230 Total corporate-level activity $ 29,408 $ 33,055



BLUCORA, INC.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (2) $ 34,620 $ 27,646 Stock-based compensation 6,225 5,610 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,305 10,418 Interest expense and other, net 7,841 7,883 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration (34 ) 1,803 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 1,700 6,300 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 2,920 3,230 Income tax expense 2,582 1,700 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 67,159 $ 64,590

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation (1)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (2) $ 34,620 $ 27,646 Stock-based compensation 6,225 5,610 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,631 7,175 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration (34 ) 1,803 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 1,700 6,300 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 2,920 3,230 Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (959 ) (543 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense 1,506 (269 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 52,609 $ 50,952 Per diluted share: Net income (2)(4) $ 0.70 $ 0.56 Stock-based compensation 0.13 0.11 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.13 0.15 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration — 0.04 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 0.03 0.13 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 0.06 0.07 Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense 0.03 (0.01 ) Non-GAAP Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $ 1.06 $ 1.04 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 49,747 49,097



BLUCORA, INC.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

Ranges for the year ending December 31, 2022 Low High Net income $ 22,500 $ 43,500 Stock-based compensation 25,500 24,500 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 52,500 50,500 Interest expense and other, net 33,000 33,000 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (3) 8,000 8,000 Income tax expense 2,000 2,500 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 143,500 $ 162,000

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

Ranges for the year ending December 31, 2022 Low High Net income $ 22,500 $ 43,500 Stock-based compensation 25,500 24,500 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,000 26,000 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (3) 8,000 8,000 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (1,000 ) (1,000 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (1,000 ) (1,000 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 81,000 $ 100,000 Per diluted share: Net income $ 0.46 $ 0.89 Stock-based compensation 0.52 0.50 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.55 0.53 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (3) 0.16 0.16 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Non-GAAP Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $ 1.65 $ 2.04 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 49,011 49,011



Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures