Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Blucora Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Blucora Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DALLAS, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax focused financial solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Grew total revenue over 10% year over year to $307.6 million in Q1 2022.
  • TaxAct gained 19bp of market share during the tax season – delivering on our promise at Investor Day.
  • Avantax delivered net positive flows for the quarter, first time since Q1 2020.
  • Ended the first quarter with total client assets of $86.1 billion, growing percent of advisory assets to 47.5%.
  • Advisory assets at the end of the first quarter were $40.9 billion, with $1.2 billion growth in net new advisory assets, the highest ever for the Company.
  • Expectation of double-digit top line growth for TaxAct for tax year 2021.

“During our Investor Day in June of last year we shared a number of goals, that when achieved, would signal the positive execution of our strategy. I am happy to report that we have effectively executed on the most critical of these metrics and we feel better positioned than ever to deliver sustainable, profitable growth,” commented Chris Walters, Blucora’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite short-term headwinds associated with volatility in equity markets and an unexpected dip in DIY tax filers this season, we expect to deliver double digit revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth for the business. This will be driven by market share and ARPU gains in TaxAct, and net positive flows, shifts to higher ROA revenue streams and a rising interest rate environment in Avantax.”

Full Year 2022 Outlook

With the bulk of the tax season now complete, Blucora is providing a consolidated outlook for fiscal 2022, including a revised outlook for the Tax Software segment, for total revenue of between $937.5 and $971.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $143.5 and $162.0 million, compared to $885.2 million and $138.5 million, respectively, in fiscal 2021.

Summary Financial Performance: Q1 2022

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2022   Q1 2021   Change
Revenue:          
Wealth Management $ 166.4     $ 154.5     7.7   %
Tax Software   141.2       123.9     14.0   %
Total Revenue $ 307.6     $ 278.4     10.5   %
Segment Operating Income          
Wealth Management $ 16.5     $ 19.4     (14.9 ) %
Tax Software   58.0       50.9     13.9   %
Total Segment Operating Income $ 74.5     $ 70.3     6.0   %
Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $ (7.3 )   $ (5.7 )   (28.1 ) %
GAAP:          
Operating Income $ 45.0     $ 37.2     21.0   %
Net Income $ 34.6     $ 27.6     25.4   %
Net Income per share — Diluted $ 0.70     $ 0.56     25.0   %
Non-GAAP:          
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 67.2     $ 64.6     4.0   %
Net Income (1) $ 52.6     $ 51.0     3.1   %
Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $ 1.06     $ 1.04     1.9   %

______________________________
(1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.


Full Year 2022 Outlook

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2022 Outlook
Wealth Management Revenue $690.0 – $720.0
Tax Software Revenue $247.5 – $251.0
Total Revenue $937.5 – $971.0
Wealth Management Segment Operating Income $85.0 – $100.0
Tax Software Segment Operating Income $89.0 – $91.0
Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $30.5 – $29.0
GAAP:  
Net Income $22.5 – $43.5
Net Income per share — Diluted $0.46 – $0.89
Non-GAAP:  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $143.5 – $162.0
Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $81.0 – $100.0
Non-GAAP Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $1.65 – $2.04

______________________________
(1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.


Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss first quarter results, its outlook for full year 2022, its tax season update, and other business matters. We will also provide supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com prior to the call. A replay of the call will be available on our website.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $86 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with over 3 million consumer users and approximately 24,500 professional users in 2021. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Source: Blucora

Blucora Investor Relations
Dee Littrell (972) 870-6463
IR@Blucora.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. including without limitation, statements regarding the outlook of Blucora, Inc. (the “Company”) and its segments, expectations regarding net flows for its wealth business, and expectations with respect to the current tax season. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “may,” “forecasts,” “future,” “will,” “projects,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continues,” “target,” “outlook,” “guidance,” and similar expressions and variations. Actual results may differ significantly from management’s expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: our ability to effectively compete within our industries; our ability to attract and retain financial professionals, qualified employees, clients, and customers, as well as our ability to provide strong customer/client service; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and our business, including the impact of the resulting economic and market disruption, the extension of tax filing deadlines and other related government actions; our future capital requirements and the availability of financing, if necessary; our ability to meet our current and future debt service obligations, including our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants; any downgrade of the Company’s credit ratings; our ability to generate strong performance for our clients and the impact of the financial markets on our clients’ portfolios; the impact of new or changing legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) on our business, including our ability to successfully address and comply with such legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) and increased costs, reductions of revenue, and potential fines, penalties or disgorgement to which we may be subject as a result thereof; risks, burdens, and costs, including fines, penalties, or disgorgement, associated with our business being subjected to regulatory inquiries, investigations, or initiatives, including those of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. and the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); risks associated with legal proceedings, including litigation and regulatory proceedings; our ability to close, finance, and realize all of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, as well as our ability to integrate the operations of recently acquired businesses, and the potential impact of such acquisitions on our existing indebtedness and leverage; our ability to retain employees and acquired client assets following acquisitions; any compromise of confidentiality, availability or integrity of information, including cyberattacks; our ability to manage leadership and employee transitions, including costs and time burdens on management and our board of directors related thereto; political and economic conditions and events that directly or indirectly impact the wealth management and tax preparation software industries; our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, including our ability to successfully release new products and services or improve upon existing products and services; our expectations concerning the revenues we generate from fees associated with the financial products that we distribute; risks related to goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment; our ability to develop, establish, and maintain strong brands; risks associated with the use and implementation of information technology and the effect of security breaches, computer viruses, and computer hacking attacks; our ability to comply with laws and regulations regarding privacy and protection of user data; our ability to maintain our relationships with third-party partners, providers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, contractors, financial institutions, industry associations, and licensing partners, and our expectations regarding and reliance on the products, tools, platforms, systems, and services provided by these third parties; our beliefs and expectations regarding the seasonality of our business; our assessments and estimates that determine our effective tax rate; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the impact of any claim that we infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; and the effects on our business of actions of activist stockholders. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.


BLUCORA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022    2021
Revenue:      
Wealth Management $ 166,403     $ 154,491  
Tax Software   141,150       123,892  
Total revenue   307,553       278,383  
Operating expenses:      
Cost of revenue:      
Wealth Management   119,874       108,623  
Tax Software   9,426       5,578  
Total cost of revenue   129,300       114,201  
Engineering and technology   8,504       7,128  
Sales and marketing   84,403       77,562  
General and administrative   29,075       24,685  
Acquisition and integration   1,666       8,103  
Depreciation   2,931       2,300  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   6,631       7,175  
Total operating expenses   262,510       241,154  
Operating income   45,043       37,229  
Interest expense and other, net (1)   (7,841 )     (7,883 )
Income before income taxes   37,202       29,346  
Income tax expense   (2,582 )     (1,700 )
Net income $ 34,620     $ 27,646  
       
Net income per share:      
Basic $ 0.71     $ 0.57  
Diluted $ 0.70     $ 0.56  
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic   48,513       48,261  
Diluted   49,747       49,097  

______________________________
(1) Interest expense and other, net consisted of the following (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022
    2021
Interest expense $         7,130     $         7,183  
Amortization of debt issuance costs           389               363  
Amortization of debt discount           292               277  
Total interest expense           7,811               7,823  
Interest income and other           30               60  
Interest expense and other, net $         7,841     $         7,883  


BLUCORA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  March 31,   December 31,
  2022   2021
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,222     $ 134,824  
Accounts receivable, net   26,618       21,906  
Commissions and advisory fees receivable   22,890       25,073  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   21,695       18,476  
Total current assets   215,425       200,279  
Long-term assets:      
Property, equipment, and software, net   73,687       73,638  
Right-of-use assets, net   20,113       20,466  
Goodwill, net   454,821       454,821  
Acquired intangible assets, net   296,894       302,289  
Other long-term assets   23,019       20,450  
Total long-term assets   868,534       871,664  
Total assets $ 1,083,959     $ 1,071,943  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 23,879     $ 8,216  
Commissions and advisory fees payable   15,387       17,940  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   61,255       65,678  
Current deferred revenue   8,459       13,180  
Current lease liabilities   4,945       4,896  
Current portion of long-term debt   1,812       1,812  
Total current liabilities   115,737       111,722  
Long-term liabilities:      
Long-term debt, net   553,297       553,134  
Long-term lease liabilities   32,504       33,267  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   19,480       20,124  
Long-term deferred revenue   5,090       5,322  
Other long-term liabilities   8,978       6,752  
Total long-term liabilities   619,349       618,599  
Total liabilities   735,086       730,321  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—900,000 authorized shares; 50,384 shares issued and 47,433 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022; 50,137 shares issued and 48,831 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021   5       5  
Additional paid-in capital   1,622,973       1,619,805  
Accumulated deficit   (1,215,169 )     (1,249,789 )
Treasury stock, at cost—2,951 shares at March 31, 2022 and 1,306 shares at December 31, 2021   (58,936 )     (28,399 )
Total stockholders’ equity   348,873       341,622  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,083,959     $ 1,071,943  


BLUCORA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022    2021
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 34,620     $ 27,646  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets   11,305       10,418  
Stock-based compensation   6,225       5,610  
Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration   1,700       6,300  
Reduction of right-of-use lease assets   353       569  
Deferred income taxes   (644 )     (269 )
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   681       640  
Accretion of lease liabilities   514       514  
Other non-cash items   1,101       (78 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals:      
Accounts receivable, net   (4,647 )     (11,541 )
Commissions and advisory fees receivable   2,183       111  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (2,741 )     (1,163 )
Other long-term assets   (3,363 )     (828 )
Accounts payable   15,663       12,729  
Commissions and advisory fees payable   (2,553 )     (259 )
Lease liabilities   (1,229 )     (172 )
Deferred revenue   (4,953 )     (7,250 )
Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities   (6,872 )     10,745  
Net cash provided by operating activities   47,343       53,722  
Investing activities:      
Purchases of property, equipment, and software   (4,731 )     (8,598 )
Asset acquisitions   (751 )     (587 )
Net cash used by investing activities   (5,482 )     (9,185 )
Financing activities:      
Payments on credit facilities   (453 )     (453 )
Stock repurchases   (30,537 )      
Proceeds from stock option exercises   96       63  
Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards   (1,569 )     (865 )
Net cash used by financing activities   (32,463 )     (1,255 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   9,398       43,282  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   134,824       150,762  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 144,222     $ 194,044  
       
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes $ 850     $  
Cash paid for interest $ 7,107     $ 7,123  


BLUCORA, INC.
Segment Information and Revenue
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Information on reportable segments currently presented to our Chief Executive Officer (our chief operating decision maker) and a reconciliation to consolidated net income are presented below:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022    2021
Revenue:      
Wealth Management $ 166,403     $ 154,491  
Tax Software   141,150       123,892  
Total revenue   307,553       278,383  
Operating income (loss):      
Wealth Management   16,421       19,396  
Tax Software   58,030       50,888  
Corporate-level activity   (29,408 )     (33,055 )
Total operating income   45,043       37,229  
Interest expense and other, net   (7,841 )     (7,883 )
Income before income taxes   37,202       29,346  
Income tax expense   (2,582 )     (1,700 )
Net income $ 34,620     $ 27,646  

Revenues by major category within each segment are presented below:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022    2021
Wealth Management:      
Advisory $ 107,169     $ 91,119  
Commission   47,655       52,534  
Asset-based   5,663       5,329  
Transaction and fee   5,916       5,509  
Total Wealth Management revenue $ 166,403     $ 154,491  
Tax Software:      
Consumer $ 125,261     $ 110,567  
Professional   15,889       13,325  
Total Tax Software revenue $ 141,150     $ 123,892  

Corporate-level activity included the following:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022    2021
Unallocated corporate-level general and administrative expenses $ 7,292     $ 5,694  
Stock-based compensation   6,225       5,610  
Acquisition and integration   1,666       8,103  
Depreciation   4,674       3,243  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   6,631       7,175  
Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs   2,920       3,230  
Total corporate-level activity $ 29,408     $ 33,055  


BLUCORA, INC.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022    2021
Net income (2) $ 34,620     $ 27,646  
Stock-based compensation   6,225       5,610  
Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets   11,305       10,418  
Interest expense and other, net   7,841       7,883  
Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration   (34 )     1,803  
Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration   1,700       6,300  
Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs   2,920       3,230  
Income tax expense   2,582       1,700  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 67,159     $ 64,590  

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation (1)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022    2021
Net income (2) $ 34,620     $ 27,646  
Stock-based compensation   6,225       5,610  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   6,631       7,175  
Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration   (34 )     1,803  
Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration   1,700       6,300  
Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs   2,920       3,230  
Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income   (959 )     (543 )
Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense   1,506       (269 )
Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 52,609     $ 50,952  
Per diluted share:      
Net income (2)(4) $ 0.70     $ 0.56  
Stock-based compensation   0.13       0.11  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   0.13       0.15  
Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration         0.04  
Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration   0.03       0.13  
Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs   0.06       0.07  
Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income   (0.02 )     (0.01 )
Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense   0.03       (0.01 )
Non-GAAP Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $ 1.06     $ 1.04  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   49,747       49,097  


BLUCORA, INC.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

  Ranges for the year ending
  December 31, 2022
  Low   High
Net income $ 22,500     $ 43,500  
Stock-based compensation   25,500       24,500  
Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets   52,500       50,500  
Interest expense and other, net   33,000       33,000  
Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (3)   8,000       8,000  
Income tax expense   2,000       2,500  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 143,500     $ 162,000  

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation
for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

  Ranges for the year ending
  December 31, 2022
  Low   High
Net income $ 22,500     $ 43,500  
Stock-based compensation   25,500       24,500  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   27,000       26,000  
Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (3)   8,000       8,000  
Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income   (1,000 )     (1,000 )
Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense   (1,000 )     (1,000 )
Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 81,000     $ 100,000  
Per diluted share:      
Net income $ 0.46     $ 0.89  
Stock-based compensation   0.52       0.50  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   0.55       0.53  
Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (3)   0.16       0.16  
Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income   (0.02 )     (0.02 )
Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense   (0.02 )     (0.02 )
Non-GAAP Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $ 1.65     $ 2.04  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   49,011       49,011  


Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, interest expense and other, net, acquisition and integration costs, contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs, and income tax expense. Interest expense and other, net primarily consists of interest expense, net. Acquisition and integration costs primarily relate to the acquisitions of Avantax Planning Partners and 1st Global.
   
  We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We use this non-GAAP financial measure for internal management and compensation purposes, when publicly providing guidance on possible future results, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a common measure used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance, that it provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting our business when viewed together with GAAP results, and that management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant and necessary components to the operations of our business and, therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss). Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently and, therefore, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
   
  We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs, the related cash tax impact of those adjustments, and non-cash income tax (benefit) expense. We exclude the non-cash portion of income taxes because of our ability to offset a substantial portion of our cash tax liabilities by using deferred tax assets, which primarily consist of U.S. federal net operating losses. The majority of these net operating losses will expire, if not utilized, between 2022 and 2024.
   
  We believe that Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share provide meaningful supplemental information to management, investors, and analysts regarding our performance and the valuation of our business by excluding items in the statement of operations that we do not consider part of our ongoing operations or that have not been, or are not expected to be, settled in cash. Additionally, we believe that Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share are common measures used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance and the valuation of our business. Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share should be evaluated in light of our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per share. Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share differently, and, therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
   
(2) As presented in the condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited).
   
(3) The breakout of components cannot be determined on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts.
   
(4) Any difference in the “per diluted share” amounts between this table and the condensed consolidated statements of operations is due to using different diluted weighted average shares outstanding in the event that there is GAAP net loss but Non-GAAP Net Income and vice versa.
   

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.