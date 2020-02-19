Blucora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Highlights and Recent Developments

Increased total revenue by 28% year-over-year (y/y), including addition of 1st Global since May 6

Achieved record advisory net flows at Avantax of approximately $1 billion

Recorded 22nd consecutive year of revenue growth at TaxAct, growing 12% year-over-year

Completed $28 million of a $100 million share repurchase program, supported by strong cash flow generation

Completed acquisition of 1st Global, adding significant scale, complementary capabilities and high recurring revenue

Achieved $6.5 million in synergies related to 1st Global in 2019, more than double original estimate

“Blucora’s fourth quarter results cap a year of strong financial performance, strengthening our platform, and investing for future growth,” said Chris Walters, Blucora’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we have made good progress on many fronts, I’m even more excited about the growth opportunities we see ahead.”

Summary Financial Performance: Q4 and Full Year 2019

($ in millions except per share amounts)

Q4 Q4 Full Year Full Year 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Revenue Wealth Management $ 145.2 $ 97.2 49 % $ 508.0 $ 373.2 36 % Tax Preparation $ 4.2 $ 4.1 2 % $ 210.0 $ 187.3 12 % Total Revenue $ 149.4 $ 101.3 47 % $ 717.9 $ 560.5 28 % Segment Income (Loss): Wealth Management $ 19.1 $ 14.1 35 % $ 68.3 $ 53.1 29 % Tax Preparation $ (12.3 ) $ (8.7 ) (41 )% $ 96.2 $ 87.2 10 % Total Segment Income $ 6.8 $ 5.4 26 % $ 164.5 $ 140.3 17 % Unallocated Corporate Operating Expenses $ 7.6 $ 6.1 25 % $ 27.4 $ 20.5 34 % GAAP: Operating Income (Loss) $ (26.0 ) $ (13.5 ) (93 )% $ — $ 67.7 (100 )% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Blucora. Inc. $ 17.3 $ (16.0 ) 208 % $ 48.1 $ 50.6 (5 )% Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Blucora. Inc. (1) $ 0.36 $ (0.38 ) 195 % $ 0.98 $ 0.90 9 % Non-GAAP: (2) Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.7 ) $ (0.8 ) 13 % $ 137.2 $ 119.8 15 % Net Income (Loss) $ (4.8 ) $ (7.5 ) 36 % $ 104.2 $ 94.0 11 % Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.16 ) 38 % $ 2.11 $ 1.90 11 %

(1) Includes noncontrolling interest redemption impacts of $(0.05) and (0.13) for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.

(2) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.

2019 Results vs. Prior Guidance

$ in millions Prior Guidance Midpoint Actual Difference at

Midpoint Wealth Management Revenue $505.0 – $510.0 $507.5 $508.0 $0.5 TaxAct Revenue $209.5 – $210.5 $210.0 $210.0 $— Total Revenue $714.5 – $720.5 $717.5 $717.9 $0.4 Wealth Management Segment Income $67.0 – $69.5 $68.3 $68.3 $— TaxAct Segment Income $93.0 – $94.5 $93.8 $96.2 $2.4 Corporate Unallocated Operating Expenses $28.5 – $29.5 $29.0 $27.4 $1.6 Adjusted EBITDA $130.5 – $135.5 $133.0 $137.2 $4.2

Tax Season Update

“We’re excited to have a significantly improved experience for TaxAct customers this tax season,” Walters continued. “Customers filing with TaxAct this year will experience a much easier and more enjoyable tax filing process, with several benefits to make the experience even more rewarding. A few highlights for this season include:

My Tax Plan: a new feature which creates a custom plan for each user to save more on taxes next year. It is personalized to the customer’s tax situation, provides specific savings amounts, and includes a downloadable “checklist” of actions to save. We believe this is a significant and differentiated benefit to customers;

Pro Tips: a visually enticing way to reveal lesser-known tax advantages, customized for the individual filer, that help customers get a bigger refund this year and for years to come.

We also brought back some more of our most popular features, like our $100,000 accuracy guarantee, and an enhanced personalized Deduction Maximizer, which checks if customers have included every available deduction.”

“Based on early tax season data, we continue to expect first-half 2020 tax preparation revenue growth of approximately 3%-5% versus the comparable period last year, adjusted for the removal of SimpleTax, with segment margin in the range of 56.7%-57.7%.”

First Quarter Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects revenues to be between $271.0 million and $281.5 million, GAAP net income attributable to Blucora, Inc. to be between $31.5 million and $34.5 million, or $0.64 to $0.70 per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA to be between $85.0 million and $91.0 million, and Non-GAAP net income to be between $74.5 million and $80.5 million, or $1.52 to $1.64 per diluted share.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the No. 1 tax-focused broker-dealer, with $71 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com .

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this release, terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “may,” “forecasts,” “projects” and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from management’s expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: our ability to effectively implement our future business plans and growth strategy; our ability to effectively compete within our industry; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and leadership, advisors, clients and customers; our ability to execute upon the contemplated strategic and performance initiatives and to successfully integrate acquired businesses or assets and realize the anticipated benefits thereof; the availability of financing and our ability to meet our current and future debt service obligations and comply with our debt covenants; our ability to generate strong investment performance for our customers and the impact of the financial markets on our customers’ portfolios; political and economic conditions and events that directly or indirectly impact the wealth management and tax preparation industries; our ability to successfully make technology enhancements and introduce new and improve on existing products and services; our expectations concerning the revenues we generate from fees associated with the financial products that we distribute; our ability to manage leadership and employee transitions; risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment; our ability to comply with regulations (or interpretations thereof) applicable to the wealth management and tax preparation industries, including increased costs associated with or reductions in revenue resulting from new or changing regulations or interpretations of existing regulations; risks associated with our business being subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; our ability to comply with laws and regulations regarding privacy and protection of data; cybersecurity risks; our ability to develop and maintain our relationships with third party partners; the seasonality of our business; legal proceedings risks, including litigation and regulatory proceedings; our assessments and estimates that determine our effective tax rate; the impact of new or changing tax legislation; our ability to develop, establish and maintain strong brands; and our ability to protect our intellectual property. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. In addition, the Company has not filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect the completion of our audit and any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates that are identified prior to the time the Company files the Form 10-K.

Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Wealth management services revenue $ 145,188 $ 97,190 $ 507,979 $ 373,174 Tax preparation services revenue 4,233 4,068 209,966 187,282 Total revenue 149,421 101,258 717,945 560,456 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth management services cost of revenue 101,200 66,054 352,081 253,580 Tax preparation services cost of revenue 1,708 1,858 10,691 10,040 Amortization of acquired technology — — — 99 Total cost of revenue (1) 102,908 67,912 362,772 263,719 Engineering and technology (1) 8,608 5,107 30,931 19,332 Sales and marketing (1) 21,401 16,642 126,205 111,361 General and administrative (1) 22,808 16,229 78,529 60,124 Acquisition and integration 8,024 — 25,763 — Depreciation 1,633 762 5,479 4,468 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 10,062 8,103 37,357 33,487 Impairment of intangible asset — — 50,900 — Restructuring — (3 ) — 288 Total operating expenses 175,444 114,752 717,936 492,779 Operating income (loss) (26,023 ) (13,494 ) 9 67,677 Other loss, net (2) (5,233 ) (3,947 ) (16,915 ) (15,797 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (31,256 ) (17,441 ) (16,906 ) 51,880 Income tax benefit (expense) 48,584 1,741 65,054 (311 ) Net income (loss) 17,328 (15,700 ) 48,148 51,569 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — (281 ) — (935 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ 17,328 $ (15,981 ) $ 48,148 $ 50,634 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Blucora, Inc.: Basic $ 0.36 $ (0.38 ) $ 1.00 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.98 $ 0.90 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,689 48,002 48,264 47,394 Diluted 48,344 48,002 49,282 49,381

(1) Stock-based compensation expense was allocated among the following captions (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 1,341 $ 527 $ 4,082 $ 1,467 Engineering and technology 193 176 715 766 Sales and marketing 257 589 346 2,424 General and administrative 3,345 2,402 11,157 8,596 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,136 $ 3,694 $ 16,300 $ 13,253

(2) Other loss, net consisted of the following (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest expense $ 5,002 $ 3,838 $ 19,017 $ 15,610 Interest income (108 ) (132 ) (449 ) (349 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 194 174 1,042 833 Accretion of debt discounts 39 38 228 163 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 1,534 Gain on sale of a business — — (3,256 ) — Other 106 29 333 (1,994 ) Other loss, net $ 5,233 $ 3,947 $ 16,915 $ 15,797

Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,820 $ 84,524 Cash segregated under federal or other regulations 5,630 842 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 16,266 15,721 Commissions receivable 21,176 15,562 Other receivables 2,902 7,408 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 12,349 7,755 Total current assets 139,143 131,812 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 18,706 12,389 Right-of-use assets, net 10,151 — Goodwill, net 662,375 548,685 Other intangible assets, net 290,211 294,603 Deferred tax asset, net 9,997 — Other long-term assets 6,989 10,236 Total long-term assets 998,429 865,913 Total assets $ 1,137,572 $ 997,725 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,969 $ 3,798 Commissions and advisory fees payable 19,905 15,199 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,144 18,980 Deferred revenue—current 12,014 10,257 Lease liabilities—current 3,272 46 Current portion of long-term debt, net 11,228 — Total current liabilities 93,532 48,280 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 381,485 260,390 Deferred tax liability, net — 40,394 Deferred revenue—long-term 7,172 8,581 Lease liabilities—long-term 5,916 100 Other long-term liabilities 5,952 7,440 Total long-term liabilities 400,525 316,905 Total liabilities 494,057 365,185 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — 24,945 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par $0.0001—900,000 authorized shares; 49,059 shares issued and 47,753 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019; 48,044 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,586,972 1,569,725 Accumulated deficit (914,791 ) (961,689 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (272 ) (446 ) Treasury stock, at cost—1,306 shares at December 31, 2019 (28,399 ) — Total stockholders’ equity 643,515 607,595 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,137,572 $ 997,725

Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 48,148 $ 51,569 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation 16,300 13,253 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 44,208 38,589 Impairment of intangible asset 50,900 — Reduction of right-of-use assets 4,425 — Deferred income taxes (67,549 ) (3,039 ) Amortization of premium on investments, net, and debt issuance costs 1,042 833 Accretion of debt discounts 228 163 Loss on debt extinguishment and modification expense — 1,534 Gain on sale of a business (3,256 ) — Other 734 73 Cash provided (used) by changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 871 (4,286 ) Commissions receivable (471 ) 1,260 Other receivables 4,506 (3,851 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,537 (815 ) Other long-term assets 3,377 3,450 Accounts payable 29 (615 ) Commissions and advisory fees payable 432 (2,614 ) Lease liabilities (7,335 ) — Deferred revenue (17,367 ) 9,930 Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities 3,045 114 Net cash provided by operating activities 92,804 105,548 Investing activities: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (166,560 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (10,501 ) (7,633 ) Proceeds from sale of a business, net of cash 7,467 — Net cash used by investing activities (169,594 ) (7,633 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs and debt discount 131,489 — Payments on credit facilities (313 ) (80,000 ) Stock repurchases (28,399 ) — Payment of redeemable noncontrolling interests (24,945 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,387 12,773 Proceeds from issuance of stock through employee stock purchase plan 2,212 2,100 Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards (5,652 ) (8,362 ) Contingent consideration payments for business acquisition (943 ) (1,315 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 77,836 (74,804 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 38 (56 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,084 23,055 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 85,366 62,311 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 86,450 $ 85,366

Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Wealth Management (1) $ 145,188 $ 97,190 $ 507,979 $ 373,174 Tax Preparation (1) 4,233 4,068 209,966 187,282 Total revenue 149,421 101,258 717,945 560,456 Operating income (loss): Wealth Management 19,142 14,133 68,292 53,053 Tax Preparation (12,316 ) (8,742 ) 96,249 87,249 Corporate-level activity (2) (32,849 ) (18,885 ) (164,532 ) (72,625 ) Total operating income (loss) (26,023 ) (13,494 ) 9 67,677 Other loss, net (5,233 ) (3,947 ) (16,915 ) (15,797 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 48,584 1,741 65,054 (311 ) Net income (loss) $ 17,328 $ (15,700 ) $ 48,148 $ 51,569

(1) Revenues by major category within each segment are presented below (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Wealth Management: Commission $ 53,199 $ 39,932 $ 191,050 $ 164,201 Advisory 75,621 43,551 252,367 164,353 Asset-based 11,652 9,999 48,182 31,456 Transaction and fee 4,716 3,708 16,380 13,164 Total Wealth Management revenue $ 145,188 $ 97,190 $ 507,979 $ 373,174 Tax Preparation: Consumer $ 4,096 $ 3,912 $ 195,004 $ 172,207 Professional 137 156 14,962 15,075 Total Tax Preparation revenue $ 4,233 $ 4,068 $ 209,966 $ 187,282

(2) Corporate-level activity included the following (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expenses $ 7,559 $ 6,144 $ 27,361 $ 20,495 Stock-based compensation 5,136 3,694 16,300 13,253 Acquisition and integration costs 8,024 — 25,763 — Depreciation 2,068 947 6,851 5,003 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,062 8,103 37,357 33,586 Impairment of intangible asset — — 50,900 — Restructuring — (3 ) — 288 Total corporate-level activity $ 32,849 $ 18,885 $ 164,532 $ 72,625

Blucora, Inc.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Blucora, Inc. (2) $ 17,328 $ (15,981 ) $ 48,148 $ 50,634 Stock-based compensation 5,136 3,694 16,300 13,253 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,130 9,050 44,208 38,589 Restructuring — (3 ) — 288 Other loss, net (3) 5,233 3,947 16,915 15,797 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 281 — 935 Acquisition and integration costs 8,024 — 25,763 — Income tax (benefit) expense (48,584 ) (1,741 ) (65,054 ) 311 Impairment of intangible asset — — 50,900 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (733 ) $ (753 ) $ 137,180 $ 119,807

Preliminary Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. (2) $ 17,328 $ (15,981 ) $ 48,148 $ 50,634 Stock-based compensation 5,136 3,694 16,300 13,253 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,062 8,103 37,357 33,586 Impairment of intangible asset — — 50,900 — Gain on sale of a business — — (3,256 ) — Acquisition and integration costs 8,024 — 25,763 — Restructuring — (3 ) — 288 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 281 — 935 Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (504 ) (536 ) (2,396 ) (2,257 ) Non-cash income tax benefit (44,859 ) (3,050 ) (68,618 ) (2,403 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,813 ) $ (7,492 ) $ 104,198 $ 94,036 Per diluted share: Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. (2) $ 0.36 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.98 $ 0.90 Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.08 0.33 0.27 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.21 0.15 0.76 0.68 Impairment of intangible asset — — 1.03 — Gain on sale of a business — — (0.07 ) — Acquisition and integration costs 0.17 — 0.52 — Restructuring — — — 0.01 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 0.06 — 0.14 Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Non-cash income tax benefit (0.94 ) (0.06 ) (1.39 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 2.11 $ 1.90 Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per share 47,689 48,002 49,282 49,381

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands)

Ranges for the three months ending March 31, 2020 Low High Net income attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ 31,500 $ 34,500 Stock-based compensation 3,200 3,000 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,600 10,200 Acquisition, integration, relocation, and executive transition costs 18,200 17,800 Other loss, net (3) 5,600 5,400 Income tax expense 15,900 20,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,000 $ 91,000

Preliminary Non-GAAP Income Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands)

Ranges for the three months ending March 31, 2020 Low High Net income attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ 31,500 $ 34,500 Stock-based compensation 3,200 3,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,900 7,800 Acquisition, integration, relocation, and executive transition costs 18,200 17,800 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (loss) (500 ) (500 ) Non-cash income tax expense 14,200 17,900 Non-GAAP income $ 74,500 $ 80,500 Per diluted share: Net income attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ 0.64 $ 0.70 Stock-based compensation 0.07 0.06 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.16 0.16 Acquisition, integration, relocation, and executive transition costs 0.37 0.36 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (loss) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Non-cash income tax expense 0.29 0.37 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 1.52 $ 1.64 Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per share 49,154 49,004

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Prior Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands)

Ranges for the year ending December 31, 2019 Low High Net income attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ (5,400 ) $ (400 ) Stock-based compensation 17,000 16,500 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 45,500 45,000 Other loss, net (3) 19,000 18,000 Acquisition and integration costs 24,000 23,500 Impairment of intangible asset 51,000 51,000 Income tax benefit (20,600 ) (18,100 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,500 $ 135,500