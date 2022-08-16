Breaking News
Blucora to Present at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24th in Chicago, IL

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), today announced that Chris Walters, Chief Executive Officer and Marc Mehlman, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. Blucora’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:45 PM CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of the company’s website: http://www.blucora.com.

About Blucora®
Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $77 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2022 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with over 3 million consumer users and approximately 21,000 professional users in 2022. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

