BluDog Products enters the Pet Market with Canine CBD Chill Pill

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BluDog Products LLC, a subsidiary of International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTC:INCC), enters the Pet Market with Canine CBD Chill Pill.

According to data kept by cannabis industry analytics firm MJ Freeway, it’s the newest trend in America’s booming half-billion dollar animal supplements market, which is expected to grow by more than $150 million in the next four years.

CBD is one of over 80 active cannabinoid chemicals in marijuana, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD doesn’t create a euphoric sensation. In other words, these biscuits won’t get your dog high.

Academic research about CBD’s effect on animals is nearly nonexistent, and the Food and Drug Administration has not approved marijuana use in animals. Despite this, some veterinarians recommend their use, and producers say pet stores are increasingly beginning to carry CBD treats.

“I’m excited BluDog is entering this growing space,” Antonio Uccello said. “There are so many pet owners that would do just about anything to relieve their animals suffering.”

“I was evacuating for Hurricane Irma with my Maltese, Ellie. She is not typically a good traveler under the best of circumstances, but was extra stressed in the stop and go traffic and I’m sure, was sensing my stress level as well. She whined and fussed non-stop for about two and a half hours so I decided to open up a gelcap and gave her about a quarter of it on a cracker. I would suggest peanut butter, but I didn’t have any at the moment. In about 20 minutes, she relaxed and found a comfortable spot to enjoy the rest of the trip. It was a life saver for both of us.” Mindy

The Canine Chill Pill will be available for purchase online November 20th, 2017.

https://www.bludogproducts.com/pages/caninechillpill

BluDog is marketing its CBD products both direct to consumer and to distributors through specific distribution channels through its online store:

https://www.bludogproducts.com/pages/zenium

BluDog Products is strategically introducing a water-soluble CBD oil super food and wellness drinks (with an extended release formulation) that are easily absorbed. Using a licensed, patented CBD delivery system BluDog’s CBD products are an alternative over-the-counter therapeutic option to help relieve post-sports inﬂammation as well as promote relaxation and well-being. BluDog’s CBD products interact naturally with the body’s anti-inﬂammatory system without any known side eﬀects.

International Consolidated Companies (INCC) was founded in 2002. INCC is focused on acquiring and growing businesses that offer innovation, quality, and cost-efficient Cannabis technologies.

