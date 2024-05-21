PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Biofuels, Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF). Blue Biofuels, Inc., (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a Notice of Allowance in Canada for the primary patent on its CTS process, #3,121,695 “System to Convert Cellulosic Materials into Sugar and Method of Using the Same.” The Company previously received the primary patent in the United States, Japan, and El Salvador, and we anticipate receiving it in the EU and the rest of the world soon.

As reported in the 8-K that the Company filed on May 17, the Company was required to change auditors as the prior auditor was suspended from practicing before the SEC. Blue Biofuels engaged Assure CPA, LLC as its new independent PCAOB-certified audit firm. We are pleased to report that Assure worked diligently with the Company and completed the review of our first quarter 2024 financial statements such that we were able to file them on time within the grace period on May 20th.

About Blue Biofuels, Inc.

Blue Biofuels is based in Florida and has the goal to produce biofuels through its patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology and its licensed Vertimass technology. CTS is a sustainable, and renewable green energy system with the potential to achieve a near-zero carbon footprint. The CTS process can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, forestry products, and agricultural waste such as sugarcane bagasse and wheat straw — into sugars and lignin. Sugars are subsequently processed into biofuels, such as ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel, and lignin may be further processed into a variety of products. The CTS process is a patented and proprietary technology wholly owned by Blue Biofuels.

